Vaping, e-cigarette devices can trigger serious health issues

• New-age tobacco devices, unlike traditional cigarettes, can lead to excessive nicotine intake, allowing for more prolonged usage sessions. This poses a serious health risk, especially for young users.

• There is a widespread misconception that the vapors emitted from these devices are harmless. However, these emissions contain harmful substances, including nicotine and diacetyl, linked to severe lung injuries. The aerosol produced by e-cigarettes contains particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns, known for its detrimental impact on respiratory health.

• Beyond respiratory issues, new-age gateway devices contribute to heart disease, negatively affect the immune system, and harm reproductive organs. The environmental impact is the fourth concern, as improper disposal of device components contributes to e-waste, posing environmental hazards and risks to human health.

• Vaping has been linked to mental health issues, exacerbating symptoms related to depression and anxiety. Studies suggest a higher likelihood of individuals being diagnosed with depression due to vaping habits.

• The chemicals in vaping products pose a significant risk to oral health, leading to problems like gum disease, tooth decay, and oral infections.

• Using these devices during pregnancy increases the risk of adverse outcomes such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental complications in newborns.

• There is concern that alternative tobacco products could serve as a gateway to more severe addictions, such as cocaine and heroin, impacting overall health.

• Nicotine exposure during crucial adolescent brain development can have lasting effects on cognition, attention, and impulse control, disrupting learning environments.

• A critical health hazard is the susceptibility of these devices to malfunctions or explosions, leading to severe risks such as burns, facial trauma, and fatalities.

Manufacturers targeting children underscore the urgency of disseminating accurate information to counter misleading perceptions and protect the well-being of children and youth. Vigilant efforts are required to combat the vaping epidemic and ensure the health and safety of the younger generation.