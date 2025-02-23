Viswaguru Bharat can be sustainable with Cow, Culture, and Creative Economy

Changes and transformations are inherent, and while some are natural associated with divinity. Man-made and demand proactive interventions with exacerbated human greed, consumerism have led to environmental crisis by disregarding sustainable practices. There is an urgent need for a paradigm shift with ancient wisdom of Bharat (India) which has existed incudes sustainable practices, and emphasis on selfhood (swa). Bharat can restablish the ancient aura of Viswaguru with the vision of integrating the holistic role of the cow, and fostering behavioral changes rooted in self-awareness and responsibility.

Understanding the Crisis: From Greed to Need

The boom of consumer-driven markets has transformed human “needs” into unchecked “greed.” This shift has led to exploitation of natural resources, disruption of ecosystems, and weakening of familial and community bonds. The global adoption of Western materialistic lifestyles has exacerbated loneliness, overconsumption, and environmental degradation. The country like Bharat, has a unique lifestyle where every individual irrespective of their location, culture, language are connected with nature and respect it. Now the consequences of global trends, introduced during colonial rule and furthered by modern ideologies have disconnected us with mother and nature.

However, Bharat’s ancient wisdom and sustainable practices offer a unique roadmap to address these challenges. By reviving the principles of swa—self-awareness and self-reliance—we can inspire the world to adopt an eco-conscious lifestyle that harmonizes with nature.

Panchgavya

The concept of panchgavya (milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung) is a traditional knowledge which was lost in the process. The sustainable practice of Panchagavya harmonizes resource utilization with ecological balance. These products play a pivotal role in organic farming by enhancing soil fertility and eliminating chemical inputs, offering a model for sustainable agriculture. Cow dung, as a renewable energy source, powers biogas systems and eco-friendly innovations, reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Additionally, panchgavya-based Ayurvedic remedies provide natural and affordable healthcare solutions, bridging ancient wisdom with modern wellness trends. The cow, deeply rooted in cultural ethos, symbolizes abundance and environmental stewardship. Earlier, cow was part of a family and there were Gaushalas (cow shelters) owned by farmers. Now, the natural farming is missing causing orphan cows without family care. There are private Gaushalas and also Government owned Gaushalas which can serve as eco-tourism hubs, showcasing panchgavya applications and traditional practices. Promoting Cow-centric festivals which can foster cultural exchange and economic opportunities, promoting Bharat’s creative economy. Economically, rural communities and women-led initiatives can leverage cow-based products to establish micro-enterprises, uplifting marginalized groups and creating sustainable livelihoods. By protecting indigenous cattle breeds and promoting cow-based economies supports biodiversity and ecological balance. Integrating panchgavya into creative economy offers a scalable global model for sustainability, blending tradition, innovation, and ecological harmony.

Creative Economy as a Solution to Environmental Challenges

The Creative/Orange Economy is rooted in its rich cultural heritage, offers an innovative framework to address global environmental challenges. Creative economy is based on knowledge integrated with creativity to generate economic growth. This sector, encompassing traditional crafts, eco-friendly innovations, and sustainable tourism, bridges economic growth with ecological balance. The creative economy provides a unique platform to blend environmental sustainability, cultural preservation, and economic growth. Leveraging traditional knowledge alongside modern innovations, the country can scale sustainable solutions worldwide.

Sustainable branding and digital storytelling can inspire global audiences. There is serious need to map the traditional knowledge and lifestyle across the country to pass them to next generation. The attraction towards city life have let to migration and loss of traditional knowledge in innovative environmental practices. There are people surviving in challenging terrains by living in close proximity with nature. Festivals are a major illustration in our lifestyle to scientifically indicate the process of rituals, food habits and clothes. There are success stories of integrating tradition and sustainability across Bharat that can inspire policy changes and provide scalable models for addressing environmental issues globally.

Behavioral Change through Selfhood (Swa)

Sustainable transformation relies on behavioral change, which is challenging task. Its possible and simple if we can understand and adopt the ancient Bharat life is a role model. The concept of swa—self-awareness, self-reliance, and self-discipline—offers a foundation for fostering eco-conscious living. This ancient wisdom encourages individuals to take responsibility for their environmental impact, shifting from consumerism to conscious living in areas like consumption, energy use, and waste management.

Cultivating Eco-Conscious Citizenship

Educational initiatives emphasizing swa can nurture eco-sensitive individuals. Creative approaches, such as storytelling, crafts, and digital media, can make sustainability relatable. Campaigns rooted in cultural ethos can promote sustainable consumption, waste reduction, and eco-friendly practices.

Reviving Familial and Community Bonds

Traditional family structures and community-driven initiatives—like tree planting, water conservation, and waste management—foster shared responsibility for environmental well-being. These efforts can be scaled globally through partnerships with creative industries like eco-tourism and heritage preservation.

Spirituality and Nature Conservation

Bharat’s reverence for nature as divine fosters a culture of respect and conservation. Rivers, forests, and animals are considered sacred, inspiring a global shift toward protecting natural resources and combating environmental degradation. By integrating swa into education and everyday practices, we can inspire a global movement for sustainable living, positioning itself as a leader in promoting harmony between humans and nature.

Bharat as Vishvaguru

Bharat’s journey to becoming Vishvaguru lies in reviving its ancient wisdom and adapting it to modern challenges, offering transformative, sustainable solutions. Through policies prioritizing panchgavya, organic farming subsidies, and cow protection, sets global benchmarks. Global Platforms can amplify its advocacy for renewable energy and traditional practices. Grassroots efforts through Gram Panchayats and women-led groups drive local sustainability, while creative economy promotes inclusive growth by harmonizing tradition and innovation. By redefining progress as harmony with nature and sharing knowledge through education and cultural exchanges, inspires global eco-conscious living and a sustainable, culturally rooted future.

(The writer is an Author & Creative Economy Expert)