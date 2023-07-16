Welcome constructive criticism to improve

Shiv Khera is an Indian author, activist and motivational speaker best known for his book, ‘You Can Win’. Shiv wanted to become an author after attending a program by Dr Norman Vincent Peel, who had written the international bestseller, ‘Power of Positive Thinking’, in 1976. He says, “That program was one of the turning points in my life. After attending the program, I decided to write a book that would become an international bestseller. After that, it took me almost 25 years to write my first book.” Shiv Khera talks about his motivational journey.



What made you want to become a motivational speaker?

Ans: Dr Peel’s program impacted me both mentally and emotionally, which led to a change in my behaviour, resulting in upliftment, both personally, professionally, and socially. When I saw my life change, I decided that somebody showed me direction, which brought a certain degree of success; now, it was my turn to give it back. Hence, I decided to do programs on attitude, leadership, motivation, and values as a volunteer in jails in the US. I saw lives changing there. That was when I decided, “I will take it to the outside world”.

How did you keep yourself motivated in your tough times?

Ans: Everybody goes through ups and downs in life. The most motivated person can also get demotivated sometimes. Like athletes, their stamina goes down, and their muscles become flabby when they stop exercising. To maintain the same level of fitness, they must continue this practice. Similarly, the motivational speaker needs to feed their mind with positive thoughts to stay motivated. Otherwise, we all slip back. Just as our bodies need food daily, our minds need positive thoughts every day. Otherwise, we can slip back.

Every year I read about 20-30 books and listen to motivational messages for 1-2 hrs daily, either in the morning when I wake up or before bed. I read my books sometimes.

What is the most challenging part of being a motivational speaker?

Ans: I want to change the word from difficult to important – What is the most important part of being a motivational speaker? The answer is the most important part is to be authentic. Believe in your message; one has to believe their message, which means one needs to walk their talk. If we don’t practice what we preach, we have no right to be motivational speakers. That isn’t very ethical. For many people becoming a motivational speaker is a profession, but for me, it is a passion which means I do the same thing for money or no money.

What questions do you ask yourself when planning a book?

Ans:I write a book addressing the questions and problems we face en masse, most of which are people issues. I look for the causes of the problem and then look for solutions; that is how my books are planned.

What is the Importance of self-help books in a person’s life?

Ans: All my life, I’ve just read self-help books. I’ve never read fiction because fiction will remain fiction. One good idea from a self-help book can change anybody’s life. How many ideas do we need to succeed in life? Only one, that’s all.

What is the most important factor for delivering a successful motivational speech?

Ans: Strength of message, strength of delivery, and conviction.

How well do you handle criticism?

Ans: I always welcome constructive criticism because that’s the only way a person can improve.

Are you currently working on any new book? Tell us something about it.

Ans: Well, I’m working on two books. One will be a companion to “You can win” and “You Can Achieve More”.

Who is your idol?

Ans: My idols are the ten Sikh Gurus and their life histories because the Sikh Gurus, especially the tenth Sikh Guru, not only lived by integrity but also pulled out his weapons to fight and dared to protect integrity against evil.