Wellness-oriented menus on rise in India

In recent years, India has witnessed a significant transformation in its culinary landscape, with a growing emphasis on wellness-oriented menus. In today’s modern times, people’s preference for healthier food choices has led the restaurant industry to focus on health and well-being, rising concerns about lifestyle diseases, and a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients.

The wellness-oriented menus as trend

Restaurants, both big and small, are reimagining their menus to offer dishes that are not only delicious but also nutritious and beneficial for health. This trend is driven by various factors and restaurants are responding to this trend by offering menus featuring nutrient-rich dishes, plant-based options, and ingredients known for their health benefits. Restaurants make sure that the Menu is designed to provide diners with choices that align with their personal wellness goals.

One of the key features of wellness-oriented menus is the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Restaurants focus on using ingredients that are rich in nutrients and health-promoting compounds, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Wellness is not just about serving food, it’s also about the experience that is created for the diners. The ambience of the restaurant to the presentation of dishes also contribute positively to the diner’s overall well-being.

The essence of wellness in Indian food

Indian food is known for its rich flavours, textures and colours. The ingredients used are not just for the taste they are also deeply satisfying and beneficial for health. Ingredients such as turmeric, cumin, and ginger, not only add flavour but also possess medicinal properties. Indian wellness cuisine nourishes the body. Ayurveda has been a healthy medicinal practice in India since ancient times. It also plays a significant role in wellness food, which helps to maintain balance through diet and lifestyle. Additionally, Indian wellness cuisine embraces the concept of “Satvik” food, which is food that is pure, light, and easy to digest. This includes a variety of fruits, vegetables grains, nuts, herbs and spices. It is believed that following a Satvik diet can help maintain physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual well-being.

Restaurants in India are also focusing on offering lighter and more nutritious options, such as salads, grilled dishes, and dishes with less oil and fat. This shift towards healthier options is not just limited to big restaurants but is also seen in the menus of hotels, catering services, and even street food vendors.

Adapting tradition to modernity in wellness menu

Today’s culinary world is constantly experimenting with new combinations to create innovative dishes. Traditional Indian cuisine has a rich history and its recipes have been passed down through generations for centuries. New cooking techniques and innovative ingredient combinations bring a modern twist to traditional dishes. When adapting tradition to modernity in wellness-oriented menus, it’s important to preserve the essence of the traditional magic.

The key to successfully adapting tradition to modernity lies in striking a balance between the two. This balance can be achieved by maintaining the core principles of traditional Indian cuisine, such as using fresh, seasonal ingredients and balancing flavours and textures, while also being open to include modern innovations that align with the wellness goals of today’s diners. In today’s world, dietary preferences are as diverse and wellness-oriented menus in India are adaptable enough to provide these changing preferences while staying true to their roots. This means providing options for different dietary needs and preferences, such as vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or dairy-free.

Environmental and Social Responsibility

In today’s culinary landscape, the concept of environmental and social responsibility has been integrated with the creation of health-oriented menus. This has brought awareness among chefs, restaurateurs, and diners about the impact of food choices on the environment and society. This shift marks a positive change in the food industry that reflects a more mindful approach towards food.

One of the key principles of environmental and social responsibility in wellness-oriented menus is the focus on sourcing ingredients locally and sustainably. This not only supports local farmers but also ensures that the ingredients are fresh, seasonal, and free from harmful chemicals. By sourcing locally, restaurants can also contribute to the preservation of biodiversity and farming practices. Another aspect of environmental and social responsibility is the focus on reducing food waste. Restaurants are increasingly finding creative ways to utilise food scraps and leftovers, such as turning vegetable peels into chips or using fruit pulp in desserts. By reducing food waste, restaurants not only minimise their environmental impact but also help nourish communities by providing nutritious meals to those in need. It also helps to educate diners to understand its importance. By sourcing locally, reducing food waste and educating diners, restaurants can not only create delicious and nutritious meals but also contribute to a more sustainable and socially responsible food system.

The rise of wellness-oriented menu trends is likely to continue as more people become aware of the benefits of eating well and seek out healthier options in their daily lives. Embracing wellness-oriented menus is not just a trend but a reflection of a broader shift towards a conscious way of living.

(The writer is a corporate executive chef at Platform 65)