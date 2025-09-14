Western Ghats: Repository of sacred Ecology and indigenous wisdom

The 2022 Kannada film ‘Kantara’, directed by Rishab Shetty, has spotlighted a lesser-known, deeply spiritual facet of Bharat’s rich cultural heritage. At the heart of the film lies ‘Bhoota Kola’, a ritualistic dance and spirit worship practiced in the Tulu-speaking regions of coastal Karnataka. This cinematic portrayal of ancestral deities, forest guardianship, and land rights has opened the world’s eyes to the sacred, symbiotic relationship between man and nature that flourishes in the Western Ghats.

‘Kantara’ has reminded us of how indigenous traditions offer timeless models for ecological harmony. Set in a world where tribal communities coexist with nature not as conquerors but as caretakers, it revives conversations about land, identity, and spiritual ecology. It shows that the forests are not just resources, but repositories of ancestral memory and divine presence.

Living Landscape of Culture and Conservation

Stretching from Gujarat to Kerala, the Western Ghats which is also known as the Sahyadri Hills is one of the world’s most significant ecological zones. These ghats are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site. The mountain range covers 5% of the country’s landmass which houses more than 7,400 species of flowering plants, 508 bird species, and over 1,500 endemic plants. These forests are the birthplace of rivers like the Godavari, Krishna, and Kaveri, lifelines for millions in peninsular Bharat.

Beyond its breathtaking biodiversity, the Ghats are also a cultural reservoir. The concept of sacred groves (small forest patches preserved through rituals and spiritual belief) exists in almost every community along the range. Known locally as kaavu in Kerala or devrai in Maharashtra, these groves are protected not by law, but by lore, taboos, and seasonal worship. This model of nature preservation rooted in the people’s lifestyle that has ensured the survival of rare flora and fauna through centuries.

Custodians of Ecological Wisdom

The real guardians of the Western Ghats are its local Janjatiyis, each preserving an ancient way of life attuned to the environment. From the Todas in Tamil Nadu to the Soligas in Karnataka, these communities inhabit the forests, they interpret them, respect them, and ensuretheir regeneration.

•The Irulas, known for their unparalleled skill in tracking snakes and herbs, are key contributors to anti-venom research.

•The Kurumbas blend shamanic practices with deep knowledge of medicinal plants. They are traditional healers.

•The Kattunayakans, expert honey gatherers, practice techniques that preserve bee colonies and forest harmony.

•The Siddis have interwoven tribal traditions with their ancestral heritage, creating a unique cultural mosaic.

•The Warlis, famous for their nature-inspired tribal art, use painting as expression but as a way to encode ecological knowledge.

•The Kotas are known for their craftsmanship, they were traditionally skilled in making tools and musical instruments.

•The Soligas are known for their unique coexistence with tigers.

Their diets, too, are reflections of forest cycles, rich in foraged greens, millet, bamboo shoots, wild honey, and tubers. These food systems are inherently seasonal, low-impact, and nutritionally rich. Their agricultural practices, often labeled as primitive, are actually sustainable models that modern societies are now striving to replicate.

Sacred Ecology in Practice

This sacred worldview is seen in reality of Western Ghats, rivers are worshipped as mothers, groves are seen as temples, and animals are treated with reverence. This culture of sacred ecology fosters a conservation ethic not imposed from above, but emerging from within the community.

The concept of Daiva in ‘Kantara’—a forest deity who guards both people and nature—mirrors the lived belief of many tribes who believe that disrupting the forest invites spiritual retribution. This deep psychological connection fosters an environmental ethic stronger than legal enforcement.

Learning from the Hills

Despite their wisdom, many tribal traditions in the Ghats are under threat—from deforestation, infrastructure projects, climate change, and loss of forest rights. The migration of youth, loss of language, and assimilation into urban life further erode these heritage lifelines.

The future of the Western Ghats depends on scientific conservation in alignment with cultural preservation. Recognising janjati communities as knowledge-holders, granting them land rights, supporting their languages and crafts, and integrating their practices into school curriculums can ensure that their wisdom is not lost.

The model offered by the Western Ghats is clear: coexistence over conquest, reverence over resource extraction. In an era of climate crisis, this philosophy is relevant and is essential.

As the sun sets over the Sahyadris and the mist coils around their ancient ridges, the voices of the forest (human, animal, and spirit) merge into a single, harmonious song.

The Western Ghats are more than a biodiversity hotspot, they are a civilisational legacy of how to live with nature, not against it. And perhaps, in their silence, they carry the most urgent message of our time: to protect nature is to protect ourselves.

(The writer is a Creative Economy Expert)