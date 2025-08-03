Who is Shiva and what is his connection with the month of Shravan?

How does one adorn Lord Shiva? Lord Shiva is present in the entire cosmos. His body is Brahmanda Vyapta Deha, meaning it is spread across the universe. Lord Shiva is said to be Abhisheka Priya. How do we pour water over the one who is so vast? In the monsoon, it is as though nature itself performs ablution.

Only that which is spread across the cosmos can receive the offerings of the rain. The whole earth is bathed and adorned, the trees bloom, the rivers swell, the air is fragrant, and the whole of nature rejoices during this time of the year. As humans, we simply imitate nature, immersing our minds and hearts totally in this play, and that is what worship is. Pooja is that which is born out of fullness.

But who is Shiva? He is the indescribable one. Shiva is the eternal principle — Shiva Tattva. The entire creation arises from Him, is sustained in Him, and finally dissolves into Him. You cannot step out of Shiva even for a moment, because everything you see, this entire cosmos, is filled with Him, is an expression of Him. He is Vishwaroopa — the entire universe is His form, and yet, He is formless. This earth is his feet; the skies and stars are his necklace. And Lord Shiva adorns himself. That is why the month of Shravan is so special. Shiva comprises the entire creation, and the creation is full of opposites. On one hand, he is considered Shweth Vastra Dhaara (wearing white clothes), and on the other hand, he is Krishna Varna, meaning He is dark. He is the Lord of the Universe, and yet He doesn’t have even a piece of cloth or jewelry. He is Rudra, the fierce one, and Bholenaath, the most innocent one. He is Sundaresha, the lord of beauty, and He is also Aghora — dreadfully intense. Shiva Tattva binds the dynamism of the beautiful dance and stillness of meditation, darkness and light, innocence and intelligence, ferocity and compassion. How does one know the formless one? The sages say Shiva cannot be known but can be experienced through the primordial sound Om, not by repeating, but by experiencing it through the Shrutis (ancient texts revealed through divine inspiration) in deep meditation. Immerse yourself in the unbroken sound.

There is a tune within you. An Anahad Naad is happening inside. Sit quietly and listen to it. Just like the sound of an ektara, a one-stringed instrument. Are you able to hear it? A sound that doesn’t break, unlike other sounds. Like the chirping of a cricket deep in the forest, or a gushing stream, when everything else is silent.

Keep listening to that sound. You will slip into meditation. As you immerse yourself in that sound, the mind becomes still. Lord Shiva tells Parvati, the one who bathes in this sound and is absorbed in it begins to move towards the Supreme Consciousness.

Shiva Tattva is so beautiful. Shiva is very easy to please. All that one needs to do is become conscious of its depth and awaken to its glory in the depth of Samadhi. It is as if a wave is being skillfully conscious of the vastness of the ocean. When we worship Lord Shiva throughout the month of Shravan, it is not just about forcing oneself to be awake or keep singing bhajans aloud all day. It is all about going inward and reaching the state of witness consciousness by being aware of this deep inner rest.

When nature is immersed in the nectar of the Divine, it is natural for human consciousness to want to dissolve in it too. If we align with nature, we too can be soaked in that silence, that joy. This is why Shravan is an auspicious time to worship Shiva. Shravan is an invitation to go inward.The rain pours down, and we simply sit and become witnesses to the abhishekam of Lord Shiva.

Nature itself is doing the abhishekam to the one who brings auspiciousness to all, who defeats all our miseries.

(Writer is a is a globally renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peacebuilder. He is also the founder of The Art of Living foundation, according to the Art of Living)