Wordsmith: Wily Words

Kanwar Dinesh Singh, Shimla
Kanwar Dinesh Singh, Shimla

How can you trust them?

How can you trust them?

These playthings, these fashions.

People play with words.

They ploy with meanings

to suit their words.

Their words are like sores on skin:

you prick them and they ooze out

an unwelcome meaning

How can you count on them?

Their words are bangers

you fire-test, detonating

with an unwelcome din.

How can you heed them?

You trust only workaday words,

as shopworn as mops, as scored

and scarred as a cutting board.

Always the quotidian and

never a gemstone.

