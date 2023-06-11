Live
Wordsmith: Wily Words
Highlights
How can you trust them?
How can you trust them?
These playthings, these fashions.
People play with words.
They ploy with meanings
to suit their words.
Their words are like sores on skin:
you prick them and they ooze out
an unwelcome meaning
How can you count on them?
Their words are bangers
you fire-test, detonating
with an unwelcome din.
How can you heed them?
You trust only workaday words,
as shopworn as mops, as scored
and scarred as a cutting board.
Always the quotidian and
never a gemstone.
