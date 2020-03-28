Magnificent Melbourne of another day

As we hope that the world wins over Corona virus at the earliest and the borders reopen for the travel enthusiasts, here's a throwback to celebrities seen exploring Melbourne's incredible Street Art amongst other sights

Melbourne is a perfect playground for adventurers, wildlife lovers, foodies and road trippers.It recently played host to famous celebrities like MithilaPalkar, MandiraBedi, Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Paula McGlynn, amongst many otherswho were seen enjoying the breathtakingly beautiful sights of Melbourne city.The celebritiesmade most of their time inMelbourneby visiting the famous Healesville Sanctuary, witnessed a beautiful sunset by the Ecoboat Cruise, experienced the magic of little penguins at the Penguin Parade and had an experience of a lifetime at the Global Ballooning in Australia.

Melbourne is famous for itshive of bustling, creative laneways, with their covert boutiques, famed restaurants and hole-in-the-wall cafes and bars.MandiraBedi and the Mohan sisters were seen wandering through the tiny laneways of Melbourne, witnessing the ever-changing outdoor gallery of the captivating street art that Melbourne has to offer.

On her experience at Melbourne, MandiraBedi shared, "Melbourne has so much for one to experience! From spending mornings exploring the sights of this city, taking a picturesquejourney on the vintage Puffing Billy, strolling by the Riversidetodiscovering the lively street art in Hosier Lane; this visit has truly been a memorable one. Can't wait to be back here again!"

Melbourne known for its vibrant and colourful laneways, hadMandiraBedi and the Mohan sisterscharmed by the array of colours, characters and shapes created by local and international artists at Hosier Lane.The celebrities were seen walking down the famous bluestone laneway, admiring the street art that has made the Melbourne urban art scene known across the globe. Along with Hosier Lane, they were spotted wandering through ACDC lane, that embodies Melbourne's enduring love affair with rock 'n' roll and is named after the Australian musical heroes.