Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's political journey

The political journey of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy started in 2009 when he got elected to the Lok Sabha from Kadapa as Congress party candidate. Jaganmohan Reddy is the son of former chief minister, late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. He entered in business soon after his graduation.



His political career took a new turn following the sudden death of his father in a chopper crash in September 2009. It has been full of controversies and continues to be so. But Jagan exhibited his determination to do what he felt was right. His political journey had seen many twists and turns.

Jagan wanted to carry forward the political legacy of his father. Most of the legislators who were close to YSR favoured him to be appointed as the Chief Minister, but this choice was not approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He then wanted to take out "Odarpu Yatra,' to meet and console the families of those who died on hearing the news of the death of YSR. The Congress party did not agree for this proposal either.

An upset Jagan defied the Congress Party's decision and went ahead with his yatra saying that it was his personal matter. This led to serious differences between him and the AICC. Protesting the attitude of the Congress party, he resigned from Kadapa Lok Sabha Constituency on November 29, 2010. His mother, Vijayamma, also resigned from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

On March 21, 2011 Jagan launched his own party YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rytu Congress Party) and contested in the by polls to Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency while his mother won from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

About an year later, Jagan was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He was accused of amassing huge assets misusing his father's office when he was the chief minister. CBI has also accused 58 companies of investing in Reddy's businesses, for the favours they received in the form of mining leases, allotments of projects.

That was the time when the agitation for separate Telangana had picked up high momentum and Jagan started a hunger strike opposing the UPA governments decision to bifurcate the state.

After his release, Reddy called for a 72-hour bandh protesting the formation of Telangana. Both Reddy and his mother resigned from their legislatures opposing the decision favouring the formation of Telangana.

In the 2014 state Assembly polls, the YSR Congress won 67 of the state's 175 seats and became the main opposition in the residual state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Assembly sessions in the residual state were always mired in clash between the ruling TDP and the YSRCP. Jagan suddenly decided not to attend the Assembly till his party comes to power and took to walkathon. His walkathon got very good response from the people. In 2018, he was attacked with a knife in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport and underwent a surgery.

In the 2019 parliamentary and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP secured a massive mandate by winning 151 of the total 175 assembly seats and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats. Its victory in this contest can be attributed to the padayatra. He took oath as the Chief Minister on 30 May 2019.

His chief ministership has been marked by a slew of welfare schemes such as Jagananna Amma Vodi financial assistance for mothers or guardians belonging to BPL families. Navaratnalu is a collection of nine welfare schemes covering farmers, women, medical and health, education.

He took a decision to scrap the plans for new capital at Amaravati and announced the proposal to have three different capitals, Judicial capital at Kurnool, Administrative capital at Visakhapatnam, and Legislative capital at Amaravati. This had led to a major controversy and the farmers of Amaravati who had given 33000 acres for the new capital took to agitation. Almost all opposition parties opposed this move and some even went to court.

However, recently, the government withdrew the bill on three capitals on the grounds that they could not convince a small percentage of people and that there were some technical lapses and it is now said that it has plans to develop Amaravati region.

One of the most appreciated works of the YSRCP government was 'Nadu Nedu' programme. The schools in the state had undergone a complete make over. Amidst allegations of misuse of power and official machinery by the opposition, the YSRCP continues its winning spree in all the elections held so far.