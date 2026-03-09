12-year-old Kuchipudi dancer performs during giri pradakshana; inspires devotees

In a unique blend of devotion, culture, and classical art, 12-year-old Hyderabad-based Kuchipudi dancer P. Sri Vaishno Devi delivered a remarkable performance during the sacred Giri Pradakshana at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam on the auspicious occasion of Swati Nakshatram.

Swati Nakshatram is considered highly sacred for devotees of Lakshmi Narasimha. On this day, thousands of pilgrims visit the temple to perform the traditional Giri Pradakshana, a ritual circumambulation around the holy hill, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and protection.

Adding a rare cultural dimension to the spiritual gathering, Vaishno Devi performed Kuchipudi dance along the entire three-kilometre Giri Pradakshana path. As devotees walked around the sacred hill, many paused to watch her graceful performance that seamlessly combined classical dance with spiritual devotion. The young dancer’s dedication captivated the crowd, and several pilgrims interacted with her and took photographs after completing the ritual walk.

The event was attended by Alair constituency MLA Beerla Ilaiah along with temple officials including Executive Officer R. Bhavani Shankar, Assistant Executive Officer Gajavelly Raghu, and other dignitaries. The MLA praised the young artist’s commitment and described the initiative as an inspiring way to promote classical arts within spiritual spaces.

A touching highlight of the occasion was the participation of Vaishno Devi’s 86-year-old great-grandmothers, who joined the family for the Giri Pradakshana. Coinciding with International Women’s Day, they shared a message encouraging women to stay healthy, active, and strong.

The performance was organised by Jyothi Kalakshetram School of Arts, where Vaishno Devi has been training under her guru Jyothi Reddy for the past five years. Praising her student, the guru expressed pride in Vaishno Devi’s discipline, sincerity, and passion for dance.

For the young performer, the event was also a personal spiritual offering. She dedicated the dance to seek blessings for the health and happiness of her grandparents, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, making the performance both meaningful and memorable for her family.