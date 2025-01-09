A blend of science, spirituality and literature

Endodontist, author, and devoted “Krishna-Daasi,” Dr Malwiika Sisodiya seamlessly intertwines tradition, artistry, and compassion. Her journey reflects a commitment to dentistry, literature, and societal change

Dr Malwiika Sisodiya, MDS, is an Endodontist, author, poet, and editor from Chhattisgarh. A devoted “Krishna-Daasi,” she blends modernity with tradition, translating ancient scriptures and excelling in Aesthetic Dentistry. With acclaimed poetry books like A Quatrain of Moods,’ she aspires to impact society through literature, research, and animal welfare, embodying Rajput pride and compassion.

Dr Malwiika Sisodiya, exudes a fascinating blend of modernity and tradition. “I have always believed in keeping a practical approach to life,” she begins, “but my heart remains deeply rooted in my traditions. I proudly call myself a ‘Krishna-Daasi.’ When I’m not immersed in my Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry procedures, you’ll likely find me in a temple, venerating and adulating Sri Krishna.”

Her compassion extends beyond her spiritual devotion. “I strongly detest the suffering of any living being,” she says with conviction. “Whether it is humans or animals, I feel a deep responsibility to alleviate their pain.” Dr Sisodiya’s scholarly pursuits are equally impressive, as she delves into ancient Indian scriptures, translating texts from Prakrit and Sanskrit into English. “It’s a labour of love,” she explains. “Translating these texts allows me to connect with the wisdom of the past while making it accessible to the modern world.”

Coming from a family of doctors and tracing her lineage back to the Sisodiya Rajput clan of Mewar, she embodies both Rajput pride and chivalry. “My heritage is a constant source of inspiration,” she reflects. “The values of courage and resilience are deeply ingrained in me.”

Dr Sisodiya’s literary journey is as dynamic as her professional life. As the editor of two poetry anthologies, ‘A Quatrain of Moods and Distilled Musings,’ she brings a meticulous and heartfelt approach to her work. “Once I’m hooked on a project, I devote myself entirely to it,” she admits. “I get so absorbed in the substance of the work that, for a while, nothing else exists. My friends often joke that I disappear during these phases, but I believe in giving my all to every commitment.”

Her keen selection of content for her books is deliberate and profound. “I spent considerable time exploring my surroundings and immersing myself in observation,” she shares. “I wanted the verses to resonate deeply with readers, so I chose forms like Petrarchan and Goethe quatrains, as well as Elegiac and In Memoriam styles. The goal was to create a panoramic narrative that could be perceived differently by every reader. That’s the beauty of human thought—it’s endlessly unique.”

Beyond her professional and literary endeavours, Dr Sisodiya finds solace in solitude. “Long solo drives into the countryside are my therapy,” she says with a smile. “Just me, the open road, and music—it’s my ultimate escape.”

When asked about the secret to her success, she credits her family and her faith. “My Amma, my family, and most importantly, pre-destiny—these are the pillars of my journey,” she emphasizes. “Without their support, none of this would have been possible.”

As she looks ahead, Dr Sisodiya reveals that several more books are lined up for release in 2025. “I dream of bringing constructive change to society through arts, literature, scientific research, and animal welfare,” she concludes. “It’s a long road, but I’m ready for the journey.” We wish Dr Malwiika Sisodiya continued success in all her endeavours—be it in dentistry, literature, or her mission to make the world a kinder, more compassionate place.