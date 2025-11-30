A divine Kuchipudi spectacle enthrals all

Recently Ravindra Bharathi was the venue for a spectacular Kuchipudi ballet. Srinivasa Kuchipudi Art Academy, founded by the legendary Guru Padmashri Dr. Sobha Naidu, celebrated the academy’s 45th annual day by presenting ‘Kalyana Srinivasam’. The ballet was an approximately two-hour production with recorded audio and an ensemble of around 35 artistes. The dance drama featured lavish costumes and scintillating artistry. Casting was expertly done, adding lustre to the roles donned by the respective artistes.

Charitha Vadrevu stood out in a fine cameo role as Narada Muni. Sage Bhrigu—a Rishi with a short temper and prone to cursing those who, in his view, do not offer him a proper reception—is on a visit to the abodes of the Trimurthis. The role was played with aplomb by Jahnavi Eranki, who stole the scene in saffron robes, assuming perfectly the mien and gait of the irritable sage striding fast with a kamandalu in hand.

He first visits Satyaloka, where Lord Brahma resides. The God of Creation, played by Eeshitha Chinthoju, is engrossed in reciting the Vedas and does not acknowledge the Rishi’s presence. Saipriya Yallanki as Saraswati was charming, and the divine couple appeared resplendent. The Goddess of Learning danced briefly to the Vedic chants. The Sage, enraged, immediately decides that Brahma is unfit for worship and therefore no temples need be built for him on Earth.

Mount Kailasa was the next place that Bhrigu reaches. Sharmila Bhimanathini as Shiva and Aakanksha Sattoor as Parvathi perform a magnificent dance together, full of spectacular leaps and bounds. The three-eyed God is initially indifferent to Bhrigu. When he eventually notices him, he is irritated that their dance was disturbed. This provokes the Rishi to utter the curse that Shiva would henceforth only be offered prayers in Linga form.

A despondent Sage then makes his way to Vaikunta, in the hope that he will receive a better welcome there. The scene introduces us to Lord Vishnu on Sesha—Anagha Ganesh—and a beautiful Goddess Lakshmi, played by Sagarika Nallu. The Lord and his Consort were graceful in their dance, moving in swirling rhythmic patterns.

Infuriated beyond measure at again being ignored, Bhrigu kicks the Lord in the chest—where Goddess Lakshmi resides. In a shrewd gesture of humility to appease and pacify the Sage, the Lord soothingly presses the Rishi’s foot, which is pained from striking his adamantine chest. This results in the loss of the eye on Bhrigu’s foot, thus removing his power to defy the Gods. Upset by Lord Vishnu’s actions toward the Sage, Lakshmi expresses her deep hurt at the insult to her sacred dwelling place. When she leaves, the Lord is constrained to leave Vaikunta as well and manifests on Earth, hiding inside an anthill on Venkata Hill. In this episode, Sagarika as Lakshmi enchantingly depicted through delicate abhinaya her chagrin, her flashing eyes full of anger as she departed.

Thus, the stage was set for the next part of the drama, as the action shifts from the Gods’ heavenly abodes to the earthly realm.

Brahma and Shiva take the form of a cow and her calf to serve Srinivasa (Sanjana Siripurapu), the new form assumed by the Lord. Gollabhama was enacted sprightly. The Chola King’s cattle provide nourishment to Lord Srinivasa. As the cow gives milk to Srinivasa, the cowherd in charge becomes angered by this behaviour. He strikes the cow, and Srinivasa intervenes, leading to a confrontation. The Chola King kills the cowherd, only to be chided and cursed by the Lord, who feels the punishment was extreme. However, the King is blessed that the curse will end in due course.

When Princess Padmavathi (Sai Sivaranjani Naidu), who is Lakshmi, is playing and dancing with her maids, a rampaging elephant appears. A frightened Padmavathi is inadvertently met by Srinivasa during this incident. The divine couple are star-struck when they see each other, and realisation dawns that they are meant to be together.

In the guise of a fortune teller—suitably donned by Sharmila—Srinivasa meets and convinces Padmavathi’s parents, predicting that a divine union is destined for her. Akasa Raja consents to his daughter’s marriage when Vakula Devi comes as an elderly emissary. Parrot-headed Suka Muni sets an auspicious date.

After the ceremony, in which bride and groom were elaborately bedecked in rich attire, the final marriage scene was a magnificent spectacle. Garuda, played by Eeshitha, flapped his wings as he preceded Lord Srinivasa in the procession. Brahma, Shiva, and their consorts officiated as the wedding was celebrated. As flowers rained down, Padmavathi was a bashful bride and Lord Srinivasa assumed a regal stance.

Tanikella Bharani and Dr. V. Parvateesam were among the eminent guests who attended and appreciated the recital along with the large audience. Sivaranjani, ably assisted by Sanjana, must be congratulated for maintaining the quality and lustre of her late mother Dr. Sobha Naidu’s illustrious institute.