AI for Women: FTCCI hosts power-packed workshop in Hyderabad

The Ladies Wing Committee of FTCCI organised a day-long workshop on Artificial Intelligence for Women, drawing over 200 participants eager to explore how AI can transform careers, businesses, and everyday life.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Red Hills, Hyderabad, witnessed an overwhelming response on Friday as women professionals, entrepreneurs, and aspiring founders gathered for a full-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Registrations had to be closed in advance due to high demand, reflecting the growing interest in AI literacy among women.

Welcoming participants, FTCCI President R. Ravi Kumar lightheartedly remarked, “Women are intelligent naturally. Why do you want to learn Artificial Intelligence? And that too from men?” He stressed FTCCI’s commitment to gender equality, noting that “AI is no longer optional. The future belongs to Women in AI.” Dr. Tasneem Shariff, Chairperson of the Ladies Wing and Women Empowerment Committee, highlighted the historical role of women in technology—from Ada Lovelace to Grace Hopper—while underlining the need for greater representation in leadership and innovation today.

Keynote speaker Ms. Anuradha A, Executive Partner at IBM, drew inspiration from Garry Kasparov’s collaboration with IBM’s Deep Blue. She encouraged participants to see AI as an “amplifier, not an enemy,” stressing that success lies in human–AI collaboration. She emphasized that AI adoption can boost efficiency, quality, and creativity across industries.

The sessions featured hands-on demos, case studies, and insights into GenAI and agentic AI applications led by Mr. Mohan Silaparasetty, Founder of Trendwise Analytics. The discussions reinforced how AI can empower women in career growth, entrepreneurship, leadership, and daily life management.

The day concluded with Mr. KK Maheshwari, Sr Vice President of FTCCI, proposing a vote of thanks. Participants left AI-ready—equipped with toolkits, insights, and networks for the future.