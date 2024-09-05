Alia Bhatt on fashion: Have always tried to keep as true as I can to me

Be it her performance on screen or her style, Alia Bhatt has always managed to sweep everyone by their feet. For the star, fashion is another form of storytelling and said that she has always tried to keep it as true as it can be.

Talking about how she would define her fashion and how has it evolved, Alia told IANS: “Fashion is another form of storytelling for me, a reflection of one’s self. I have always tried to keep as true as I can to me - ever-evolving but forever comfortable and easy.”

Asked about how she takes care of her hair and skin, Alia gave pointers on her routine.

“I stick to a consistent skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and protecting my skin from the sun. Staying hydrated is also a key part of my regimen. When I’m not working, I like to go makeup-free to let my skin breathe, and I give my hair a break from styling tools and products to keep it healthy,” said the actress, who will next be seen in “Jigra”.

She added: “It’s really a mix of a balanced diet, workout, my skin and hair care routine, good sleep but most importantly – just listening to my body.”

Experimenting with hair is a big part for Alia.

“For me, experimenting with my hair is a big part of embracing different roles and looks. It’s fascinating how something as simple as a new hair colour or hairdo can shift your whole appearance and bring a different energy to your performance,” said Alia, who has been onboarded as the global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

“Whether it’s for a project or just for a change, experimenting with my hair keeps things fun,” said Alia, who mentioned being “passionate about skincare”.

Alia, who is married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to complete 12 years in Hindi cinema in October. She made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Student Of The Year”.

Ever since then, Alia has showcased her prowess in films such as “Highway”, “2 States”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,” “Kapoor & Sons,” “Udta Punjab,” “Raazi,” “Gully Boy,” “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” “Darlings,” and “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”. In 2023, she even made her debut internationally with “Heart of Stone” starring Gal Gadot.

Alia feels grateful, when she looks back at her adventurous journey in Hindi cinema.

“Over the past 12 years, I have had the opportunity to work with some of this country’s finest in terms of directors, production houses, and actors. I am so grateful for every project I have been a part of because I have gotten to step into the shoes of so many diverse and unique characters,” she shared.

Looking forward, she has “Jigra” and “Alpha”, where she will be seen playing a spy.

“I am equally excited for the upcoming projects I am working on as they’re presenting me with even more challenges and opportunities to grow as a performer. This world of stories amazes me, excites me, inspires me .. and I couldn’t be more grateful to be living my dream every single day.”