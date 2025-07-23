Ashi Singh on staying relevant: Visibility matters, but not at the cost of quality

Television actress Ashi Singh, who made her debut with Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters in 2015, believes staying visible is important in the entertainment industry—especially at her current career stage. However, she is equally cautious about choosing quality over quantity when it comes to her work.

Speaking about the importance of being consistently seen in today’s fast-paced world, Ashi shared, “At this stage, I do feel I need to be visible. But I don’t want to take up projects just for the sake of staying in the limelight. That’s where social media helps me stay connected with my audience.”

The actress, known for her roles in Gumrah, Crime Patrol, and Savdhaan India, says she becomes more active on Instagram when she’s not working on a project. “I make sure to engage with fans and be present online. It helps bridge the gap between projects. If I can’t be on screen at the moment, maybe I will take up something worthwhile in a few months that will bring me back into the spotlight. I don’t stress too much about it,” she added.

Ashi is currently seen in Sony SAB’s romantic-comedy Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, where she stars opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. The series follows Kairi, a resilient young woman raising her siblings, who frequently clashes with Yug Sinha, a cynical lawyer with a troubled past. Their initial rivalry eventually evolves into an emotional tale of love, healing, and family. Her journey has been diverse—from playing Naina Agarwal in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (2017–2019), to portraying Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Meet Hooda in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She also ventured into OTT with First Copy, where she starred as Afreen opposite comedian Munawar Faruqui.

With a growing list of roles and a strong social media presence, Ashi Singh continues to strike a balance between relevance and meaningful storytelling.