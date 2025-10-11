Balancing Act: How work-life pressures affect women’s mental health

In today’s fast-paced world, women wear many hats as professionals, mothers, daughters, wives, and caregivers. Balancing personal and professional responsibilities has become an ongoing challenge. While women have made great progress in education and employment, the pressure to manage both work and home efficiently often takes a heavy toll on their mental health.

The Double Burden

Unlike men, many women continue to carry the majority of household responsibilities, even when they work full-time. After a long day at work, they often return home to manage cooking, cleaning, childcare, and elder care. This constant multitasking leaves very little time for rest or self-care. Over time, this double burden leads to exhaustion, anxiety, and burnout. Many women also experience guilt for not spending enough time with family or not performing well enough at work which further affects their emotional well-being.

The Impact of Workplace Stress

In professional environments, women often face additional challenges such as gender bias, unequal pay, and limited opportunities for leadership roles. Many workplaces still lack flexible hours or proper maternity and childcare support. This makes it difficult for women to balance their professional and personal commitments. The fear of being judged as “less committed” can stop women from asking for help or taking breaks, which increases mental strain.

According to various studies, working women report higher levels of stress compared to their male counterparts. Constantly striving to “prove themselves” can lead to anxiety, depression, and sleep problems. Women in high-pressure jobs may also face “imposter syndrome”, the feeling that they are not good enough despite their achievements.

The Role of Family and Society

Cultural expectations play a big part in shaping women’s experiences. In Indian society, women are often expected to put family needs before their own. Even when they are earning members, many women feel pressure to prioritise home responsibilities. This societal mindset makes it hard for women to set boundaries or ask for support.

Furthermore, mental health is still a taboo topic in many families. Women may hesitate to talk about their emotional struggles due to fear of being misunderstood or judged. This silence can worsen their condition over time. When women finally seek help, they are often told to “be strong” or “adjust,” rather than being encouraged to rest or consult a professional.

The Importance of Self-Care

Taking care of mental health should not be seen as a luxury whereas it is a necessity. Simple practices such as mindfulness, yoga, regular exercise, and journaling can help women manage daily stress. Creating time for hobbies, meeting friends, or even spending a few quiet minutes alone can make a big difference.

Equally important is learning to say “no.” Women often overcommit themselves, trying to meet everyone’s expectations. Setting boundaries at work and at home can help them maintain emotional balance. Seeking therapy or counselling should also be normalised professional help can guide women in managing stress and anxiety effectively.

Building Support Systems

Employers and families both play a vital role in improving women’s mental well-being. Workplaces should promote gender-sensitive policies like flexible schedules, paid parental leave, and mental health support programs. Regular workshops on stress management and work-life balance can also make a big difference.

At home, family members can share household duties more equally. Simple acts like helping with cooking or childcare can ease a woman’s burden significantly. More importantly, emotional support like listening without judgment and appreciating her efforts can go a long way in keeping her mentally strong.

Conclusion

Balancing work and life are not easy, especially for women who face societal expectations and workplace pressures simultaneously. But open conversations, supportive workplaces, and equal sharing of responsibilities can bring positive change. When women feel mentally healthy and valued, they can perform better at work, nurture their families with joy, and contribute meaningfully to society. It’s time we understand that a woman’s mental health is not just her personal issue as it is a shared responsibility that deserves attention, empathy, and action.

(The writer is a consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)