Bhumi Pednekar discovers scientific temper of Indian culture

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has given a peek into her meal of ‘saavan ka aakhrisomvaar’, and shared how our culture is backed by science.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Bhumi, who has 9.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped a picture of her meal. The last Monday of the Sawan month was observed on August 19.

In the snap, we can see a plate full of mashed potatoes, kuttu paratha, lemon, and green chutney.

She captioned it as: “Saavan Ka AakhriSomvaar...Our culture is backed by science... learning slowly and steadily”.

‘Kuttu Atta’ also known as buckwheat flour is used for making fasting dishes, as it is gluten-free and provides essential nutrients.

The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and people avoid eating grains, onion, garlic, among other food items during this time period. Consuming ‘Kuttu Atta’ during the fast helps people in purifying their body and mind, and connecting with the divine power.

On the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.

She has then starred in movies like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Badhaai Do’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Durgamati’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, ‘Bheed’, ‘The Lady Killer’.

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film ‘Bhakshak’ which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’.

She next has ‘Daldal’ and ‘The Royals’ in the kitty.