Celebs-approved trendy sarees to opt for this festive season
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a trendsetter, and her choice of a pastel saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is no exception.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Contemporary Pastel Saree
Image Courtesy – Sangria
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a trendsetter, and her choice of a pastel saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is no exception. This saree combines the classic drape with a modern twist through its pastel shades and delicate embellishments. The minimalistic yet elegant look is perfect for intimate gatherings or a festive lunch. Pair it with subtle makeup and understated jewelry to let the saree be the star of your ensemble.
Alia Bhatt’s Modern Metallic Saree
Image Courtesy – Navyasa by Liva
Alia Bhatt has made waves with her fashion-forward choices, and her metallic saree by Falguni Shane Peacock is no different. This contemporary take on the saree features metallic threads that catch the light beautifully, giving it a modern and chic vibe. Ideal for festive parties where you want to stand out, this saree can be paired with sleek, modern jewelry and a fresh, dewy makeup look.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Traditional Silk Saree
Image Courtesy – Fabindia
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wardrobe is replete with traditional charm, and her latest silk saree by Anita Dongre is a testament to that. This saree boasts a classic design with intricate zari work and a rich color palette that reflects timeless elegance. Perfect for weddings or formal gatherings, this saree can be styled with traditional accessories and a classic updo for a sophisticated look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glamorous Glitter Saree
Image Courtesy – Navyasa by Liva
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s festive style often combines glamour with grace, and her recent glitter saree is a prime example. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this saree features a dazzling array of sequins and a modern silhouette. Ideal for evening events or parties, it brings a touch of sparkle to your festivities. Opt for bold makeup and high heels to match the saree’s shimmering effect.