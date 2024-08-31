  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Women

Celebs-approved trendy sarees to opt for this festive season

Celebs-approved trendy sarees to opt for this festive season
x
Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a trendsetter, and her choice of a pastel saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is no exception.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Contemporary Pastel Saree

Image Courtesy – Sangria


Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a trendsetter, and her choice of a pastel saree from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is no exception. This saree combines the classic drape with a modern twist through its pastel shades and delicate embellishments. The minimalistic yet elegant look is perfect for intimate gatherings or a festive lunch. Pair it with subtle makeup and understated jewelry to let the saree be the star of your ensemble.

Alia Bhatt’s Modern Metallic Saree

Image Courtesy – Navyasa by Liva


Alia Bhatt has made waves with her fashion-forward choices, and her metallic saree by Falguni Shane Peacock is no different. This contemporary take on the saree features metallic threads that catch the light beautifully, giving it a modern and chic vibe. Ideal for festive parties where you want to stand out, this saree can be paired with sleek, modern jewelry and a fresh, dewy makeup look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Traditional Silk Saree

Image Courtesy – Fabindia


Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wardrobe is replete with traditional charm, and her latest silk saree by Anita Dongre is a testament to that. This saree boasts a classic design with intricate zari work and a rich color palette that reflects timeless elegance. Perfect for weddings or formal gatherings, this saree can be styled with traditional accessories and a classic updo for a sophisticated look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Glamorous Glitter Saree

Image Courtesy – Navyasa by Liva


Kareena Kapoor Khan’s festive style often combines glamour with grace, and her recent glitter saree is a prime example. Designed by Manish Malhotra, this saree features a dazzling array of sequins and a modern silhouette. Ideal for evening events or parties, it brings a touch of sparkle to your festivities. Opt for bold makeup and high heels to match the saree’s shimmering effect.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X