Dance your way to a healthy heart: How dandiya can boost women’s heart health

During Navratri, the nights come alive with rhythm, colour, and celebration. Beyond the joy of tradition, dandiya dancing carries a surprising benefit—it helps protect women’s heart health

As Navratri arrives, the air fills with music, colour, and the vibrant beats of dandiya and garba. For many women, these nine nights are a chance to celebrate tradition, wear festive attire, and enjoy joyful evenings with family and friends. But beyond the cultural beauty of the festival lies a hidden health benefit dandiya dancing can become a powerful ally in protecting women’s hearts.

Why women must prioritise heart health

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death among Indian women. Yet, awareness about it remains low. Unlike men, women often experience subtle symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, or dizziness. Warning signs that are easy to overlook. “Women tend to ignore their health while managing family and work responsibilities. This delay in recognising symptoms often leads to late diagnosis,” explains a cardiologist from Aster CMI Hospital.

Dandiya as a fun workout

Doctors recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week for good heart health. Interestingly, a single evening of dandiya can help women meet a big part of this requirement. With constant footwork, spins, and rhythmic clapping, an hour of dandiya can burn up to 400–500 calories while strengthening stamina, flexibility, and circulation.

“Dance is one of the most enjoyable forms of exercise. Dandiya keeps the heart rate up, improves blood flow, and is a safe way for women to stay active without needing a gym,” says Dr. Lakshmanan, Chief Operating Officer, Aster CMI Hospital.

Reducing stress through celebration

Beyond physical activity, dandiya carries another benefit like stress relief. Women often juggle multiple responsibilities, which can lead to stress-related heart problems. Dancing in a festive atmosphere with music and laughter triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural stress relievers. This reduces blood pressure, improves mood, and helps protect the heart in the long run.

Building social bonds for better health

Studies show that women with stronger social connections have better heart health. Dandiya nights create exactly this environment groups of women coming together, sharing energy, and celebrating in unison. The sense of belonging and community adds a psychological layer of protection to heart wellness.

Safe steps for women of all ages

While young women can go all out with fast-paced moves, middle-aged and older women should pace themselves. Doctors suggest:

• Wear supportive footwear to avoid injury.

• Keep yourself hydrated.

• Take breaks between rounds.

• Stop immediately if you feel unusual breathlessness or chest discomfort.

A festival of joy and health

Navratri is a celebration of feminine strength, devotion, and rhythm. This year, women can embrace dandiya not just as a dance but as a celebration of their own health. Every twirl and every beat is not only honouring tradition but also strengthening the heart.

As India continues to face a rising burden of lifestyle diseases, blending health awareness with culture is a powerful way forward. Dandiya offers women that opportunity where tradition meets fitness, and joy meets wellbeing.

(The writer is a Sr. Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)