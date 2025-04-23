Deepika Singh talks about how her fashion sense has evolved over the years

Well-known television actress, Deepika Singh talked about how her fashion sense has evolved over the years during an exclusive conversation.

She told that she has always prioritised comfort over anything.

The ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ actress said, “Right from my childhood to today, I’m the same. Comfort is key for me. Of course, looks matter, but with the right hair and makeup, any outfit can shine. It’s more about how you carry yourself. If you’re not comfortable, it shows.”

Deepika revealed that her off-camera style is extremely comfortable.

“I love wearing salwar kameez, especially since I’m also an Odissi dancer. I can dance anytime in it — it gives me flexibility and comfort,” she shared.

When asked about any particular outfit or accessory that made her feel like a star on set, Deepika said, “maxi dresses or midi gowns”.

Deepika disclosed that she does not follow fashion trends that much, however, she really admires good actors. She shared, “I watch their performances, their scenes, and I feel inspired by their craft”.

Revealing if she has ever worn something completely impractical for a scene, Deepika refused saying that she has mostly played very simple and grounded characters, so she never had to wear something over-the-top or uncomfortable.

Talking about her go-to red carpet outfit, and her favourite designer, the ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress stated, “I have amazing stylists — Victor and Sohail. I really like their taste, and I trust them with my looks. Since I have a curvy body, I usually go for gowns or well-fitted dresses.”

Deepika also opened up about her most memorable red-carpet moment saying that it was the 2011 Star Parivaar Awards. Divulging the details, she added, “I wore a Rajasthani-style lehenga choli. My hair was open. It was my first appearance, and I was incredibly nervous — though I masked it by acting bubbly and smiling a lot!”