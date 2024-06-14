Dia Mirza marks son’s birthday by planting trees in Uttarakhand

This May, actress Dia Mirza celebrated the third birthday of her son Avyaan in the garden of her home and as always it was a zero waste, plastic-free, green spirited and joyful occasion. Upcycled cloth banners and buntings, reusable cups made of crop waste, bamboo cutlery and bagasse plates made the celebrations truly eco-conscious. However, what made the birthday even more memorable was Dia’s unique idea of offering trees as return gifts to each one of the little attendees. The trees have been planted in Uttarakhand with the help by Grow-Trees.com which completes 14 years this year.

Dia says, “I have collaborated with Grow-Tree.com before too and this time, I wanted to support their Trees for Ecotourism™ project in Uttarakhand.

We owe the gift of a healthy planet to our children and every tree we plant today will help mitigate climate change, beat pollution and restore biodiversity.

All of us can do our bit to change the discourse around climate change with simple actions. We can start by making simple choices that are climate conscious and help expand the green cover of eco-sensitive areas by planting or dedicating trees.”

Dia’s green gesture will support the plantation project being implemented by Grow-Trees.com in the Kyarkuli Bhatta Van Panchayat of Mussoorie district in Uttarakhand. The enhanced green cover will not only nurture biodiversity but also sequester carbon, promote ecotourism and generate rural employment for the local population.

Pradip Shah, the co-founder of Grow-Trees.com adds, “Uttarakhand usually receives few spells of snowfall in December, January and February, but this frequency has reduced due to deforestation, construction activities and global warming. The unstable rain cycle is also impacting the local economy which is primarily dependent on tourism. Planting more trees is one of the simplest ways to counter climate change and reduce its impact on tourism, local ecology and livelihoods.”