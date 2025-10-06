Empowerment and expression through dressing

The winter season marks a turning point in women’s fashion, reflecting a new era of empowerment and self-expression. Designers embraced bold, layered looks, combining functionality with striking visual appeal. Outerwear dominated the runways, with oversized coats, parkas, and protective suits layered over eclectic dresses, creating a sense of armour for the modern woman. Calvin Klein, Balenciaga, Prada, and Maison Margiela highlighted this trend, merging utility with aesthetics—PVC boots, reflective gloves, and balaclavas juxtaposed with flowing, ethereal garments.

At Margiela, reverse layering, puffer jackets, and statement sneakers created a rebellious yet confident silhouette, while Balenciaga and Prada explored vibrant colors, techno prints, and patchwork patterns that exuded energy and playfulness. Eveningwear also embraced audacity, with Paco Rabanne’s chain-mail slip dresses and Givenchy’s sequined gowns making bold statements. Despite the emphasis on protection and layering, femininity remained integral. Ladylike silhouettes, tulle overlays, tailored coats, and lace accents offered a refined balance of strength and grace.

The season also celebrated movement and freedom, with fringing appearing across Valentino, Alexander McQueen, and Dries Van Noten collections, adding fluidity to skirts and evening dresses. Romantic, folkloric, and nomadic influences emerged at Chloé, Jacquemus, Isabel Marant, and Hermès, with embroidery, sequins, and lace enhancing confidence and individuality.

This season’s fashion ethos prioritizes dressing for oneself, combining comfort, visual impact, and personal expression. It’s about freedom from societal pressures and creating a wardrobe that embodies both power and joy. Whether through layered protection, vibrant prints, or flowing, embellished garments, the wintercollections celebrate the modern woman as assertive, confident, and unapologetically herself.