Essential Health Tips for Work and Well-being

In a survey by Abbott and Ipsos, 87% of people said that menopause has a big impact on a woman’s daily life. Symptoms like hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, and joint pain can be tough to handle. However, nearly 80% of those surveyed think that women often feel uneasy talking about these issues with family, friends, or coworkers. The survey took insights from more than 1,200 people across seven cities. The objective of the survey was to assess awareness levels, perceptions, and experiences women go through during menopause. The survey included women in the 45-55 years age group, as well as family members.

Menopause symptoms can make work life tough. According to the survey, 81% of working women have trouble concentrating, 73% need to take frequent leaves, and 66% often feel mood swings and irritability. These challenges can affect productivity, job satisfaction, and career growth.

Dr Rohita Shetty, Medical Affairs Head, Abbott India says, “Raising awareness about menopause is more than just sharing facts. It’s about creating a space where women feel comfortable talking about their experiences. The Women First website is one such platform that provides helpful information and encourages open, meaningful conversations with family, friends, and colleagues. This support empowers women to embrace this next chapter of their lives with confidence and ease.”

According to Dr Manjula Anagani, Clinical Director and HOD, Care Vatsalya Women & Child Institute, Care Hospital, Hyderabad, “Menopause is a unique experience for every woman, impacting health, well-being, and overall quality of life. A holistic approach can make this transition smoother and more comfortable. For working women, simple steps like taking short meditation breaks, maintaining a balanced diet even on busy days, and finding time for regular exercise are crucial. It’s also important to discuss treatment options with your doctor, as they can help alleviate symptoms impacting quality of life.”

Here are some tips to help you manage the symptoms better and take charge of your health as well as your career: