Ethnic outfit inspired from new-age Bollywood celebs

Every new Bollywood diva that comes on the scene always dresses too dazzle. These contemporary Bollywood divas, are renowned for their impeccable style and take traditional outfits a notch higher. If you have a wedding on the cards, here’s a few looks to get down pat.

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee is renowned for wearing some of the most attractive costume combinations for a variety of events. The Thappad star has style inspiration for everyone, whether you’re the bride or her friend. This Indo-Western outfit with an long jacket and a pair of pants will gracefully dominate the wedding festivities.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday’s clothing options are refreshing, fun and young. She really understands how to rock a lehenga in any colour, as evidenced by her frequent use of the silhouette. This wedding season, the black lehenga is the epitome of shimmers.

Sara Ali Khan: With her love of ethnic and Indian clothing, quirky, carefree, and honest Sara Ali Khan has won over many Indians. This traditional lehenga replete with embroidery and dressed with jewellery is a perfect statement.

Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar is not just a talented actor but also a true trendsetter. The actress is a style icon, and her admirers should undoubtedly take style cues from her. Bhumi recently wore a glittering saree that was flawless, providing inspiration for the ideal wedding night attire.

Janhvi Kapoor: It’s time to have a look at her stylish and sophisticated wardrobe selections, which really turn heads. Should you have an affinity for traditional attire you should definitely save this image of her donning a pink dupatta and a golden lehenga.











