Experts unravel secret to a radiant & healthy you

Beauty isn’t solely determined by your external appearance; what you eat also plays a big role in making you look and feel beautiful. Recognising this, the Almond Board of California organized a panel discussion in Delhi at The Park Hotel on “Glow from Within: Nurturing a Radiant Skin.”

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, dermatologist, and skin expert Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, along with the regional head of dietetics at Max Healthcare - Delhi, Ritika Samaddar, were part of the discussion and emphasized the significant role of dietary choices in making individuals look and feel beautiful. The panelists agreed that incorporating a handful of almonds into one’s diet is crucial for maintaining healthy skin, along with practising mindfulness techniques such as yoga and getting enough sleep.

During the discussion, Ritika Samaddar emphasized that both ancient texts and modern research have revealed the numerous benefits of including almonds in one’s daily beauty routine. She also referenced a study showing that substituting regular calorie-matched snacks with almonds improved skin tone and reduced facial wrinkles in postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin types I and II. Additionally, almonds contain healthy fats and vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), providing anti-ageing properties that are advantageous for skin health.

Expanding on the discussion, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta emphasized that incorporating almonds into the daily diet improves skin texture and boosts the skin’s resilience against harmful UVB rays from the sun. Continuing the conversation, Actress Soha Ali Khan shared her dependence on almonds and nutritious eating to maintain an active, fit, and beautiful overall well-being. She said, “As a working mother in the entertainment industry, prioritizing self-care for both me and my child is crucial. Introducing almonds into our diet and participating in regular yoga sessions has notably improved our skin and overall well-being. The presence of Vitamin E, zinc, iron, and copper in almonds has proven beneficial for enhancing skin health, boosting immunity, and contributing to our general well-being. By engaging in activities, we love and maintaining a balanced diet that includes almonds, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and lean protein, I can ensure radiant skin and improved overall wellness.”

Cosmetologist and skin expert, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta mentioned the connection between dietary choices and the overall health of one’s skin, saying, “ Preserving the natural radiance of our skin relies on a balanced diet since our skin mirrors our internal health. As a skincare specialist, I recognize the importance of nurturing our skin from within, and almonds play a pivotal role in this journey. Almonds are packed with essential nutrients like protein, copper, zinc, vitamin E, and polyphenols, which promote skin health, combat the signs of aging, and improve skin texture. To attain healthy and radiant skin, I consistently recommend to my clients the adoption of a nutrient-rich diet and the daily habit of consuming a handful of almonds.”

Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare – Delhi, Ritika Samaddar said, “As a dietetics practitioner, I have personally observed the significant impact that almonds can have on both overall health and outward appearance. Almonds serve as an excellent addition to any holistic beauty regimen due to their abundance of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. The inclusion of almonds in your daily diet offers numerous benefits, including reducing the severity of wrinkles in postmenopausal women. Being nutrient-dense and rich in vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, and iron, almonds contribute to nourishing the skin from within, resulting in a naturally radiant and healthy complexion. I wholeheartedly recommend incorporating almonds into your daily routine.”

The discussion concluded with a strong message from the panelists, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to beauty. They stressed how almonds and a balanced diet play a key role in achieving naturally radiant skin. Overall, the event served as a powerful reminder that real beauty isn’t just about looks; it involves taking care of our bodies and minds through mindful living, getting enough rest, and eating nutritious foods—where almonds play a vital role in promoting overall well-being.