‘Exploring India’s Revolutionary Legacy Today’

Satya Lakshmi Valluri, a freelance editor with over ten years of experience, has recently released a significant literary work titled ‘Revolutionaries of India 1857-1947’. In this interview, she shares insights into her editing journey, the book’s significance, and her future projects.

The journey of editing and compiling ‘Revolutionaries of India 1857-1947’ has been both interesting and challenging for Valluri. “This was a big project, both in terms of the number of authors involved and the scope of the subject. Keeping track of the large number of entries was a major task. Some statistics here will give you an idea: 39 authors, 43 individual revolutionaries, and 49 different stories, articles, and poems. Bringing in some sort of uniformity without meddling with the authors’ work was important.”

Valluri emphasizes the significance of her new book, highlighting its unique bilingual aspect. “The contributors are a diverse set of authors, some sharing stories of revolutionaries from their families. This work will be an eye-opener, revealing many previously unheard-of revolutionaries. The book attempts to highlight the various big and small acts of rebellion that constitute our freedom struggle.”

When discussing the portrayal of freedom fighters and the perceived decline in patriotic values among youth, Valluri expresses a thoughtful perspective. “Perhaps it would not be correct to make a sweeping statement about the youth alone. As we move away from the era of our freedom struggle, there is a tendency to take our independence for granted. This book serves as a timely reminder that we did not win our freedom easily. It came at an enormous cost, and we must value and respect it.”

On whether the book should be included in school and college curriculums, she is emphatic: “Certainly! The book will instill and reignite the passion for the country. It is certainly very inspiring and moving to read tales of selfless sacrifice. No matter what age, it takes a certain mettle to be willing to lay down one’s life without a second thought.”

Valluri is quick to credit others for the book’s success. “Without a doubt, the credit for the book goes to my husband, Ravi Valluri, whose idea it was. But a project of this magnitude would not have been possible without the enthusiastic contributions of all the authors involved.”

Looking ahead, Valluri reveals her next project, which promises to be equally intriguing. “I am happy to share that we have started work on our next project, which will also be a bilingual anthology. The theme is ‘Indian Women, Sita to Abhaya - Have things changed?’ This anthology will draw from mythological women to the women of today. We are looking for entries that explore the theme through both fictional and non-fiction pieces.”

Valluri’s insights and passion for literature shine through, making her journey in the literary world truly inspiring.