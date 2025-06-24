Fatima Sana Shaikh learns surfing in five days: ‘Thoda thoda seekh liya’

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared that she tried learning how to surf in five days during her holiday in Sri Lanka and said “thoda thoda seekh liya.”

Fatima took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos and pictures from her surfing lessons. She posted a photograph, where she was seen posing with her surfboard. A video also showed her surfing in the sea.

“5 din main surfing seekhne ko koshish ki. Aur thoda thoda seekh liya. Made an impromtu plan with my cutie @adithisagarr and just went for it. second last slide main video proof hai Also, if you ever want to learn surfing in Sri Lanka.. chandu is your guy! He is the best teacher. I have never ever surfed in my life but he got me on the board. He’s your man,” Fatima wrote as the caption.

Fatima currently awaits the release of his upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, directed by Anurag Basu. The film delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection. The film will be in cinemas on July 4.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

She will also be seen alongside Pavail Gulatie in “Teen Kawwe,” a web series. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures, the project will also feature Sidhant Gupta in a significant role. The show marks the first on-screen pairing of the trio.

Touted to be a laughter ride, “Teen Kawwe” is likely to be a slice-of-life drama with a perfect mixture of humour, emotions, and realism. Not much has been revealed about the show, except for the primary cast.

Fatima was last seen on screen with the biographical drama, “Sam Bahadur,” which was based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.