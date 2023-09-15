FLO Hyderabad Chapter leads the largest FLO delegation to Jammu & Kashmir

FICCI Ladies Organisation(FLO) hosts its annual retreat in Jammu Kashmir. It was a four-day retreat and the delegation just returned to the city. It was the largest delegation. I led a 130-member delegation for a four-day tour, Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad in a press note issued in the city today.

FLO Hyderabad Chapter hosted 130 Members in Gulmarg & Srinagar, Kashmir. The 4 Days Retreat took members on an extraordinary journey into the heart of one of the most enchanting and culturally rich regions in the world, we were reminded that Kashmir is not merely a destination; it is an experience that transcends time and space, a work of art crafted by nature itself, Ritu Shah added.

On the first day, the members gathered to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing evening of Sufi music and mysticism at The Khyber, Gulmarg, which bridges the gap between the earthly and the divine, said Ritu

The second day took off through Gulmarg and on the Gondola — one of the world's highest cable cars and provided breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The night ended with networking, games and team-building activities.

The third brought us to the beautiful Srinagar and renowned Artisan Art & Culture Center known for its exquisite handicrafts, particularly Kashmiri carpets, shawls, and papier-mâché products. Later amidst the serene Dal Lake members enjoyed shikara rides and hi tea post check-in at The Lalit Grand. For the Finale night, we celebrated the fusion of two worlds, an ode to fashion against the breathtaking canvas of Kashmir. Here, amidst the serene landscapes, vibrant cultures, and a rich heritage, we had the distinct honor of coming together to celebrate the work of an iconic fashion designer Varun Bahl as he presented his show, A Love Letter to Kashmir. The show was well attended by dignitaries and officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Culture and Tourism Ministry. The Fashion Show in Srinagar was rare and created history, as it held after the gap of many years, to be precise, the first in 37 years.

On the last day, the Retreat ended with a visit to the historic mosque, Jama Masjid before leaving for Hyderabad.