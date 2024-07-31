Live
Hina Khan shares a glimpse into her life during chemotherapy
Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, has offered a glimpse into her daily life from the hospital.
Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, has offered a glimpse into her daily life from the hospital.
The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress, who has 20.1 million followers on Instagram, posted a photo on her Stories showing a bowl and a spoon next to her hospital bed.
The image was captioned: “A day in my life,” accompanied by a star sticker.
A few days ago, the actress also shared a snapshot of home-grown turmeric, captioning it: “Home grown pure haldi in making #GoOrganic.”
Hina announced her breast cancer diagnosis on June 28. On the professional front, Hina is well-known for her role as Akshara in the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She has also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.
Her film credits include ‘Hacked’, ‘Wishlist’, and the short film ‘Smartphone’.
Hina has appeared in several music videos such as ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt -- ‘Halki Halki Si’.
She recently made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, alongside Gippy Grewal.
The 36-year-old actress next has ‘Country of Blind’ in the pipeline.
On the personal front, Hina is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal, the supervising producer of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.