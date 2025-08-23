Hyderabad’s Namita Kulshrestha crowned Mrs. India 2025

From Hyderabad to the national stage, Namita Kulshrestha has made her city proud. At the prestigious VG Mrs. India Contest 2025 in New Delhi, she won multiple subtitles and the coveted Mrs. India 2025 title in her age category. Her journey is a story of grace, perseverance, and inspiration.

Out of 700 applicants nationwide, only 56 contestants were shortlisted for the four-day event held from 11th to 14th August. The contest included rigorous rounds testing poise, personality, and talent. Namita’s elegance and confidence quickly set her apart from the competition.

Namita bagged several subtitles, including Mrs. India Elegance, Mrs. India Graceful Soul, and Mrs. India Charity Queen. On the finale day, 26 finalists faced an intense Judges’ Question Round, where Namita impressed the panel with her eloquence and charm. Speaking about her experience, Namita said, “This journey has been transformative and empowering.

I dedicate these victories to my family, mentors, and everyone who believed in me.” Her achievements underscore the power of passion and perseverance. Namita’s victory is not just a personal triumph but an inspiration to women across India. Her story highlights that dedication, self-belief, and resilience can turn dreams into reality.

From Hyderabad to the national limelight, Namita Kulshrestha has set a shining example of elegance, strength, and grace for women everywhere.