Include tomatoes in your skincare routine

Readily available in almost every kitchen and loved by all, tomatoes can be used in almost any form in skincare. When it comes to preventing tanning, managing oil production, and enlivening a dull complexion, tomatoes are a game-changer. They contain vitamin C, vitamin E, and beta carotene — all of which lighten, brighten, and reveal the skin’s natural colour. Pectin and flavonoids in tomatoes have cleansing and antioxidant properties that can improve skin texture. Tomatoes are also a great option for your regular cleansing, toning, and moisturizing skincare routine. The best part is that they are easily available in every home.

Slightly acidic in nature, tomatoes are exceptionally beneficial for people who want to lose weight and maintain their blood pressure levels. They come in numerous varieties and colours, including yellow, green, orange, black, brown, pink, white, and purple, though they are most commonly red.

Tomatoes, a staple in every kitchen, are a huge reservoir of beauty-enhancing properties. Everyone knows the health benefits of a juicy, sweet tomato, but they also protect skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, thereby delaying skin aging and protecting against skin cancer. Not only do tomatoes taste great, but they also have immense cosmetic benefits, helping you achieve flawless, radiant, and attractive skin. The ordinary tomato is a treasure trove of beauty ingredients that can treat rashes, sunburn, dull skin, acne, and large pores.

Tomatoes are particularly beneficial for the health of the skin, as they help restore the pH balance, which can get disrupted by harsh soaps and cosmetics. They also contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant with anti-aging benefits. Tomato pulp or juice helps reduce oiliness and lightens skin colour over time.

Benefits and Uses of Tomatoes for Skin:

1. Preventing Acne: Tomatoes close the pores and keep them free from clogged oil, preventing blackheads, which are the primary acne lesion.

2. Sun Protection:Lycopene in tomatoes acts as an antioxidant and works as an internal sunscreen, helping fight cellular damage and reducing skin redness. Daily intake of 25 milligrams of lycopene can reduce free radicals and help retain moisture in the body during summers.

3. Easy Applications:

• Apply tomato juice or pulp on the face and wash off with plain water after 15 minutes. It helps control acne and improves skin condition.

• Mix tomato juice with baking powder into a paste. Apply on oily and blackhead-prone areas and wash off after 5 minutes to prevent blackheads.

• Combine one teaspoon each of tomato and cucumber juice and apply on the face to control oiliness and remove tan over time.

• For normal to oily and combination skin, mix 3 teaspoons of oats with a little egg white and 2 teaspoons of tomato juice into a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding lips and eyes. Wash off after 20 to 30 minutes or when it dries.

• Mix tomato juice with avocado pulp for normal to oily skin. While tomato reduces oiliness, avocado moisturizes the skin without making it oily.

• For sunburned skin, mix tomato juice with powdered milk into a paste and apply on the face to remove tan.

• Rub tomato pulp onto your scalp and hair or directly use tomato juice on your hair. Leave it on for 15 to 30 minutes and wash off. Regular application improves hair texture and repairs sun and dust damage.

• For dry skin, mix tomato juice with almond oil or olive oil and apply on the face to remove tan and lighten skin colour.

• Mix 1 teaspoon of tomato juice with a few drops of aloe vera gel and apply carefully to the under-eye area. Let it dry for 15 minutes, then rinse off. Apply daily for quick results. Tomato pulp has skin bleaching properties that lighten dark under-eye skin, and aloe vera contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that rejuvenate the skin and reduce signs of aging.

4. Fruit Mask:Tomato juice or pulp can be added to fruits like mashed banana, ripe papaya, and grated apple to create a nourishing and cleansing mask for all skin types. Incorporating tomatoes into your skincare routine is an effective and affordable way to enhance your beauty using a common ingredient from your kitchen.



