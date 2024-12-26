Inspirational Women Who Captured Global Attention

As 2024 comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the extraordinary achievements of women who made waves globally this year. These women have broken barriers, defied odds, and left an indelible mark on their respective fields. From space exploration to sports and activism, their stories are a testament to resilience, courage, and excellence. Here are five remarkable women whose contributions dominated headlines in 2024.

Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams, a former Navy helicopter pilot and accomplished astronaut, continued to inspire with her groundbreaking endeavours in space. Renowned for holding the record for the most spacewalks by a woman and running a marathon in space in 2007, she embarked on a critical mission aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024. Initially planned as an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS), technical difficulties extended her stay to eight months. Sunita is now expected to return to Earth in February 2025, reinforcing her legacy as a pioneer in space exploration.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat, a trailblazer in Indian wrestling, achieved a historic milestone this year by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final. A three-time Olympian with numerous medals from the World Wrestling Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, Vinesh has been an outspoken advocate for gender equality in sports. Her determination and advocacy work continue to inspire athletes worldwide.

Swati Maliwal

Delhi’s Swati Maliwal, often called the “Lady Singham” for her fearless approach to justice, made waves in 2024 with her bold fight against alleged physical assault. She filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, a political aide, detailing incidents of violence. Her courageous pursuit of justice has highlighted her unwavering dedication to women’s rights and her refusal to back down in the face of adversity.

Nancy Tyagi

Delhi-based fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi became a global sensation this year with her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. A self-taught designer and content creator from Uttar Pradesh, Nancy showcased her stunning, self-stitched creations at the prestigious event. Her avant-garde designs and fearless creativity earned her international acclaim and established her as a force to reckon with in the fashion world.

Gisèle Pelicot

Gisèle Pelicot’s harrowing yet inspiring story captured global attention in 2024. Her husband was accused of drugging her and enabling strangers to assault her. Despite the trauma, Gisèle found the strength to bring these crimes to light, becoming a symbol of courage and resilience in the fight against abuse.

These women, with their remarkable achievements and unyielding spirit, have truly made 2024 a year to remember.