Jacqueline’s fitness mantra: Always do the hardest thing first in the day

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has revealed her mantra to keep fit and shared that it’s doing the hardest thing first in the day.

Jacqueline took to Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her Saturday morning. In the image, the actress, who is dressed in blue athleisure, is seen taking a mirror selfie at the gym.

“Always do the hardest thing first in the day. Work out time,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress recently spoke about the growing importance of mental health and self-care.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Bhopal, the ‘Kick’ actress pointed out that modern life comes with constant pressure.

Jacqueline said, “Today’s world is very stressful. In such a situation, mindfulness and meditation are very important. Whether you get 5 minutes, 10 minutes or half an hour - you

should give it to yourself. This keeps the mind calm and the body healthy.”

She also spoke about the deeper connection she shares with her body and mind. “Both my body and soul are fit and strong. I am very spiritual.”

The actress’ latest release is “Housefull 5”, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” released on June 6. The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The first installment of the “Housefull” franchise released in 2010 and was loosely based on the 1998 Tamil film KaathalaKaathala. The second installment hit the big screens in 2012. Meanwhile, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4 released in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

She will next be seen in “Welcome ToThe Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.