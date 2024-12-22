Jeene Ki Tamanna: Sumathi’s inspiring journey

Sumathi Muralidharan’s life brimmed with joy, love, and cherished moments shared with her husband and children. Yet, it all came crashing down when she was diagnosed with a spinal tumour that threatened complete paralysis. Faced with only a 1% chance of survival, she made the bold decision to undergo a high-risk surgery. Against all odds, she took her first steps just days after the gruelling 16-hour operation, defying expectations and inspiring everyone around her.

Reflecting on her journey, Sumathi shares the habits and mindset shifts that guided her through recovery. “My resolve to fight and recover grew stronger through determination and an unwavering will to live,” she begins. “Each day, I reminded myself of the life I wanted to reclaim. Instead of being overwhelmed by the bigger picture, I focused on small victories—sitting up, moving a finger, or taking a single step. Every milestone, no matter how tiny, was celebrated as a triumph. Through it all, I became determined not just to heal but to inspire others to believe that no challenge is insurmountable with the right mindset and resilience.”

The ordeal not only tested her physical strength but also reshaped her perspective on life. “My outlook on life completely transformed,” she reflects. “I realised that every human being has a purpose. For me, it was to raise my children, watch them grow into kind and successful individuals, and stand as a pillar of strength for my family. But it went beyond that. I felt a greater responsibility toward the world around me—helping my maid’s children with their education or supporting someone struggling with medical bills. God gave me these struggles not to break me, but to make me stronger and more compassionate. Giving up was never an option for me.”

However, the road to recovery wasn’t without its challenges. “Facing death changes you in unimaginable ways,” she says. “Before my diagnosis, I would get caught up in the petty struggles of everyday life. But this journey taught me that life is far more profound. I’ve endured 11 major surgeries over two decades. Just when I thought the struggles were over, another challenge would arise. Yet, each time, I pushed forward, often drawing strength from my husband, who stood by me at every step.”

Her personal battles also gave her a deeper understanding of health and resilience. “I vividly remember waiting for my cancer reports, consumed by dread. My husband would hold my hand, and together we faced the unknown. It reminded me of a simple yet profound truth: health is wealth. No matter what we endured, we always had love, food, and shelter—and that was enough to keep us going.”

Today, Sumathi’s motivation lies in her purpose and her belief in inspiring others. “Challenges can feel overwhelming, but every obstacle is an opportunity to grow. My driving force has always been the belief that we can rise above our struggles to make a difference—not just in our lives but in the lives of those around us. I want to show people that no matter how daunting the road ahead may seem, with determination and inner strength, anything is possible.”

Sumathi’s journey is not just a testament to survival but a story of resilience, purpose, and a heart devoted to giving back to the world.