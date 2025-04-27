Jennifer Lopez rocks in colour pink as she drips in diamonds in new fashion post

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez recently put her best fashion foot forward and owned the color pink this season. The ‘Unstoppable’ actress, 55, posted a series of photos showing off her impressive style ahead of the weekend.

“Time to shine. Find your glow. Happy Friday JLovers”, she captioned an Instagram carousel. The ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer’s hair was completely covered as she wore a pastel pink silk turban with a silk, long-sleeved button-down dress of the same colour, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Her makeup and accessories took things to the next level, channeling old Hollywood glam with diamonds and a dewy look. Luxury fashion house Schiaparelli was tagged in Lopez’s post, along with a team of stylists who helped her tap into superstar mode.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Hustlers’ actress has been lately rocking pink and doing it well. For Easter Sunday, she uploaded several shots from her holiday, starting her Instagram carousel off with a mirror selfie of herself holding an Easter bunny basket, smiling in a pink floral sweatshirt.

“Grateful for FaceTime on days like today. Happy Easter from this working mama on the move”, she wrote in the caption. JLo’s second photo of the bunch was a screenshot of her on a FaceTime call with her kids.

The ‘Selena’ star is a mother to 17-year-old twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. After a couple of more selfies, she ended the post with a special quote from the late Archbishop Basil Hume: “The great gift of Easter is hope”. But her pink streak didn’t end there.

Earlier this week, she shared content from an April 19 visit during a qualifying race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. “Bringing a little sparkle to F1 #JLoLiveIn2025”, she wrote in the caption on the day of the event.