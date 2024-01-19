Krishna Geeti: A spectacular Kuchipudi performance

Sankranti was auspiciously heralded by a Kuchipudi performance titled “Krishna Geeti” presented by Dr Sindhuja and her students recently. The performance brought together diverse and unique pieces, each exploring the manifold facets of Lord Krishna. The outdoor stage, adorned with a raised dais facing the green lawns, featured a small charming ornate idol of the Lord on a red silk base. A meticulously designed tall lamp, standing several feet high in front of the stage, added a festive touch with its exceptionally beautiful silhouette.



The presentation commenced with a collection of six pasurams selected from the Tiruppavai, authored by the divine Saint Andal, who became the consort of Sri Ranganatha. The story of Andal, also known as Goda, is well-known in South India. It narrates her wearing garlands offered by her father Vishnuchitta to the Lord in worship, leading to a touching display of devotion as she merges with the idol in the sanctum. Goda’s poems, fervently passionate and endearing depictions of bhakti, hold special significance in the Margazhi season.

Sindhuja embodied elegance and grace as Andal, depicting various stanzas aptly supported by Siri Chandana, Samyuktha, Ananya, and Akshitha. The performance included an exquisitely beautiful slokam, “Kasturi Tilakam,” portraying Krishna’s adornments with surpassing delicacy of gesture in hasthabhinaya. An abstract dance swarapallavi, performed with precise synchronization by Phanirmayee and Bhavika in lilting Hamsadhwani, added a refreshing dimension. An outstanding solo rendition of “Swagatam Krishna” by Sindhuja, blending rich nritta and abhinaya, was the evening’s highlight.

The performance continued with expressive movements depicting the handsome Lord of Gokula playing the flute, Krishna’s demon-slaying duels with Chanura and Mushtika, and tender moments of love play with a Gopika carrying a pitcher on her head. The Narayana Teertha tarangam “Saranambhava,” skillfully executed by Siri, Samyuktha, Ananya, and Akshitha, displayed various tableaux honouring Vishnu in different incarnations. A concluding mangalam brought all the dancers on stage in variegated aharya, adding a colourful and appreciable touch to the performance. Special acknowledgment was extended to B. Sudarshan for his wonderful make-up, adding richness and lustrewith subtle nuances. The evening left the audience in awe, appreciating the masterly care and devotion infused into every aspect of the presentation.