Madhuri Dixit on her love for Red

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, currently celebrating the success of her latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, recently delighted fans with a glimpse of her love for the color red. The actress took to Instagram, sharing stunning images of herself in a red ethnic ensemble, accessorized with elegant jewelry and styled with loose, curly hair. Her caption, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai,” reflects her fondness for red as a symbol of her emotions.

Recently, Madhuri opened up about her Mumbai home, which features artwork by legendary painter M.F. Husain. Known for considering Madhuri his muse, Husain’s artistic influence is evident in her home’s decor, as she revealed during a tour of her residence. She fondly recalled Husain’s words, “Main chahta hoon aapke ghar ko museum banaun,” expressing his desire to turn her home into an artful tribute.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on Diwali, has received a warm response from audiences, raking in Rs 72 crores within two days. Starring alongside Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri, Madhuri joined the horror-comedy franchise, which has previously featured industry stars like Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan in leading roles.

The film faced stiff competition at the box office from Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again but has managed to hold its ground with impressive ticket sales and positive feedback.

In this third installment, Kartik Aaryan reprises his popular role of Rooh Baba, while the storyline adds new twists, including his on-screen romance with Triptii Dimri, adding fresh intrigue to the popular

horror-comedy series.