Miley Cyrus opens up about sobriety

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, 32, recently revealed the difficult journey behind her sobriety and how it influenced her music, especially her 2023 hit single Flowers. Speaking on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, Miley candidly discussed her struggles with addiction and the emotional lows she experienced around the time of her 2020 album Plastic Hearts.

“I know I needed to fall one more time. I just, I had to,” Miley shared. “There were times in that section I’m not proud of — definitely not my best moments, not some of my best work. But it all led me to writing Flowers, which was some sort of key right into the lock of all healing.”

According to sources, Miley credited her album Endless Summer Vacation as a turning point that marked her renewed commitment to sobriety. She described sobriety as “like my God” and said, “I need it, I live for it. It’s changed my entire life.”

Flowers, the lead single from Endless Summer Vacation, became a massive success, earning Miley her first-ever Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year in 2024. Reflecting on the awards, Miley said, “Somewhere inside of me, I needed maybe to hold a trophy and just feel for a moment that I have something I can hold in my hands that feels like a true achievement.”

She also revealed that despite battling performance anxiety and almost skipping the Grammy ceremony, attending was part of her healing process — a decision she now cherishes.