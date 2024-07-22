Neeta Lulla launches ‘Leher’

Celebrated fashion designer Neeta Lulla has introduced her latest collection, “Leher,” celebrating the classic saree with a contemporary twist. Revealed at a recent event, the collection reflects Lulla’s deep admiration for the traditional nine-yard garment.

“The saree has always held a special place in my heart,” Lulla remarked, emphasizing its unmatched grace and versatility. Her new collection aims to honor this timeless attire while infusing it with youthful whimsy and modern sensibility.

The “Leher” collection by NISSHK by House of Neeta Lulla is described as a tribute to the saree, tailored for today’s woman. The range features a vibrant color palette designed for various occasions, including weddings, sangeets, haldi ceremonies, and parties. The sarees showcase playful ruffles, intricately embellished bustiers, and innovative additions like embellished mobile pockets, belts, and gold buckles. Reflecting on her illustrious career, Lulla recently marked 40 years in the fashion industry, a milestone she described as challenging yet fulfilling.

“40 years in the industry has not been a cakewalk; it has been quite a struggle,” she shared. Juggling roles as a fashion designer, costume designer, housewife, and mother has been a significant endeavor, she added.

Lulla’s extensive career includes designing costumes for over 300 films and creating wedding dresses since 1985. Her latest collection continues her legacy of blending traditional elegance with modern flair, offering a fresh perspective on the beloved saree.