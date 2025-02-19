Nia Sharma on struggles of finding friends in showbiz

Television actress Nia Sharma recently opened up about the challenges of building meaningful friendships in the fast-paced entertainment industry.

While known for her self-sufficiency and independence, the ‘Naagin’ actress shared how the demanding nature of her career often makes it difficult to find time for companionship, especially when juggling hectic schedules and constant work commitments. Nia emphasizes that having company in any form can be both de-stressing and rejuvenating.

Speaking about finding the perfect companion while hitting the gym, the actress shared, “I’ve always believed in being self-sufficient and independent. Be it making bigger life decisions or keeping up with the daily routine - I’m heavily reliant on myself. Not taking away from team work or having the company of friends. But, in today’s day and age, everyone is so busy and actors are only whirling from one set to another- it’s almost difficult to find companion and friends in the times when you’re free or want to destress.”

The ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress added, “That’s when entertainment comes into the picture. When you’re out for a run or working out to unwind, sometimes, we all need entertainment in the backdrop. For me, audio series is just that - and platforms like Pocket FM are truly pushing the bar in helping people combat boredom, loneliness and pure dependency on others to unwind.”

Nia further shared that while she enjoys spending time on social media and watching movies, she remains mindful of her screen time.

“That’s when other forms of entertainment really help. We are living in a great time, where entertainment is not limited to just screens - today, we have a variety of content and options available. Right from concerts, theme parks, audio series, to stand up shows - there’s so much to choose from,” she explained.

Talking more about her favourite ways to unwind, Nia said, “I love traveling, exploring new places, discovering different forms of entertainment, and of course, a great workout that really sets the tone for the day.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in “Laughter Chef.”