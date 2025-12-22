Nikita Dutta shares glimpses of her unplanned solo getaway in London

Actress Nikita Dutta treated her fans to a refreshing travel diary this Christmas as she shared glimpses from her unexpected solo trip to London. Embracing the festive spirit of the city, the actress offered a candid look into her quiet and explorative moments abroad, capturing the charm of London during the holiday season.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Kabir Singh actress posted a video documenting the first day of her unplanned journey. From landing in the city and braving the chilly eight-degree weather to indulging in gelato despite the cold, Nikita’s travel vlog reflected spontaneity and warmth. She captioned the post, “Day 1 in London: Ate too much, walked too much, still not tired,” along with hashtags celebrating Christmas, travel, and daily life.

In the video, Nikita spoke about wrapping herself up to beat the cold before “wisely” stepping into a gelato store. Walking through the city with the cold wind brushing past her, she humorously acknowledged the irony of enjoying ice cream in freezing temperatures. Her stroll soon led her to St James’s Park, where she delighted in spotting squirrels and birds, calling the moments unexpectedly aesthetic.

Continuing her exploration, the actress visited Winston Churchill’s War Rooms, describing it as a fascinating underground historical site. With the rare sight of sunshine brightening the day, Nikita made her way to Trafalgar Square, which she noted was packed with holiday crowds. She also captured the beautifully lit Christmas tree at Central London before walking through Bond Street and the visually stunning Burlington Arcade.

During her walk, Nikita picked up winter essentials like gloves and caps, acknowledging the biting cold. After wandering through illuminated streets in search of food, she finally ended her day with a comforting plate of pasta, marking a perfect conclusion to her eventful first day.

On the professional front, Nikita Dutta has built a diverse body of work with films such as Gold, Kabir Singh, The Big Bull, the supernatural thriller Dybbuk, and the acclaimed web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.