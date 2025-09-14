Of style and luxury

Walking through the rooms and corridors of The Colosseum with its very elegant and immaculate interiors, is an experience to cherish in itself besides of course, the thrill of shopping for world-renowned brands from around the world and Indian designer goods. The Colosseum in Hyderabad is India’s largest luxury home-interiors destination. This multistoryed complex is The place to visit in Hyderabad for those looking for world-class luxurious interiors and superior accessories: hence a must-visit for style-conscious HNIs, design enthusiasts, architects, and simply those who like to indulge in and celebrate the good life.

We were at the latest edition of Curated Corridors, a regular event presented by The Colosseum. The highlight was a Wardrobe Styling workshop by Darshana Tulshan where she shared her knowledge of how perfect wardrobe styling was an important element of luxury lifestyles. As she said to us: “I am delighted to share my insights with the visitors and many expressed that they gained interesting insights. The Colosseum allows our guests to see wardrobes not just as functional units, but as curated spaces that reflect who they are”

Another major draw for visitors was the Personal Styling workshop by Divisha Khaitan, founder of Cheese & Chase. “This is a wonderful opportunity and I love to see how my knowledge and tips help to enhance the appearance of people. It was a privilege to lead a workshop in a space of this kind that celebrates individuality and design at such scale. The Colosseum itself embodies style and storytelling in every corner.”

Akshay Tulshan, Director, The Colosseum said: “I;m delighted to see so many connoisseurs here. The Colosseum is not just a store; it is a canvas for luxury experiences. As for our regular event, Curated Corridors, it has been about constantly pushing boundaries. We want to show that luxury is not confined to furniture and interiors but extends into every facet of life. With our luxury wardrobes, paired with styling workshops and curated pop-ups, we are bringing together all elements that define contemporary living.” These sentiments were echoed by Darshana, Managing Director, The Colosseum.

Also on show were curated pop-ups by Hypekicks (luxury sneakers and accessories by Rishi), Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas (bespoke jewellery by Sheetal Zaveri) and Design Era Pop Up (in collaboration with The Designera). The event brought expressive pop art to The

Colosseum with impressive works by over 150 emerging Indian and global artists, including pieces from their Privé collection.

As for Rishi, Founder, Hypekicks, he told visitors: “At Hypekicks, our focus has always been on exclusive sneakers, belts, bags, and accessories that stand out as luxury statements. Our popup allowed guests to explore luxury streetwear alongside timeless interiors—a powerful combination.”

Designer Sheetal Zaveri revealed: “At Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas, we believe jewellery isn’t merely an accessory—it reflects much more value as it carries heritage, craftsmanship, and personality. Our sterling silver pieces, with their timeless motifs and contemporary finishes, are handcrafted by Hyderabadi craftspersons, so every item tells its own story.”

Riya, the Co-founder, Love From Home told us that her brand is rooted in the heritage of Jaipur, where every piece of jewellery is handcrafted painstakingly and lovingly by craftsperson’s. She exclaimed: “Presenting our collection at The Colosseum allowed us to connect with women who truly appreciate artistry as part of their lifestyle. The response was amazing and highly encouraging.”

Indeed, Curated Corridors, the monthly experiential event of The Colosseum, is an event to look forward to. It is more than an event; it offers an immersive experience and makes the store a cultural hub. The Colosseum stands at the intersection of superior design, fashion and craftsmanship. So, if you appreciate luxury and artistry, you know where to head to in Hyderabad.