Priya Arora: Bridging ancient wisdom and modern lives through her book

Priya Arora is an author, spiritual enthusiast, and a long-time resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, where she has lived for nearly three decades. Born and raised in India, her love for books began early in life, eventually leading her to pursue a degree in English Literature at Oxford University.

Deeply connected to her Indian roots, Priya has explored the richness of her heritage, particularly Vedanta, which she promotes through her writings as a philosophy of universal peace and oneness. Her dedication includes studying Sanskrit to engage with Vedic scriptures in their original form.

A devoted wife, mother of two children, and a dog lover, Priya adores her French bulldog, Humphrey. Recently, she published her first book, ‘Rama, A Man of Dharma,’ a compelling retelling of the Ramayana that reimagines the life of one of India’s most revered figures.

Insights from Priya Arora

What inspired you to retell the Ramayana in ‘Rama: A Man of Dharma’? Was there a specific moment or insight that drove you to bring Rama’s story to a contemporary audience?

I never planned to write the book! “Rama: A Man of Dharma” came about organically during my spiritual journey, which began around twelve years ago when I attended a lecture on the Bhagavad Gita at the Ramakrishna Mission in Berkeley. That talk ignited my interest in ancient Vedic shastras.

As I explored further, I encountered the depth of Vedic philosophy, particularly Vedanta’s inclusiveness and its teachings on the unity of spirit. This inspired me to retell Valmiki’s Ramayana for three main reasons:

1. The ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ are ‘itihasa’—records of historical events—not mythology (mithya).

2. These epics depict real people whose actions convey ‘dharma’—socially beneficial behaviours rooted in the Vedas.

3. There are many misconceptions about Rama’s actions, and I felt compelled to clarify them.

The ‘Ramayana’ teaches values like equality, fraternity, liberty, and selfless action—timeless truths that remain deeply relevant today.

How did your background in English Literature at Oxford and your immersion in Vedanta shape your interpretation of the Ramayana?

Oxford instilled in me critical thinking and research skills, which have been invaluable not just in writing but in life. These skills enabled me to analyse and contextualise controversial episodes in the ‘Ramayana’, offering clarity and depth.

My immersion in the Shastras helped me see Rama as a personification of Vedanta’s teachings. The ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharata’ distil complex Vedic philosophy into relatable narratives, making profound ideas accessible. Through my book, I aimed to highlight how Rama embodies these teachings and the enduring relevance of his life’s message.

In your book, you emphasize the qualities of ‘dharma’ that Rama embodies. Which of Rama’s traits do you find most inspiring, and how do you integrate those traits into your life?

Rama’s unwavering commitment to ‘dharma’, even at great personal cost, inspires me profoundly. He exemplified the nuances of ‘dharma’, prioritising the greater good over personal desires.

We face ‘dharmic’ dilemmas daily—choosing between short-term pleasures and long-term benefits. Rama’s life encourages us to act intelligently and selflessly, focusing on what is right rather than what is convenient.

What do you think is the most important lesson from the Ramayana for today’s readers?

Rama’s fortitude (titiksha) is one of the ‘Ramayana’s’ most significant lessons. Despite immense personal suffering—banishment, the loss of his wife, and separation from his children—Rama remained stoic and steadfast in his commitment to ‘dharma’.

In today’s world, where challenges range from personal to global, Rama’s resilience serves as a powerful example. By cultivating determination and inner peace, we can better navigate life’s adversities.

As a spiritual seeker, how does your practice influence your writing? Do you see writing as a form of spiritual expression?

Writing is deeply intertwined with my spiritual journey. Vedanta teaches us to transcend our minds and bodies, unveiling a higher reality within. This realization has brought gratitude and contentment into my life.

Through writing, I share the peace and understanding I’ve gained from Vedanta. My hope is that these teachings, which transformed my life, will inspire others.

Sita’s journey in the Ramayana is marked by resilience and sacrifice. What significance does her role hold for women today?

Valmiki’s Sita is a woman of immense substance—resilient, assertive, and self-assured.

She embodies loyalty and courage, but she also challenges Rama when necessary and stands firm in her values.For women today, Sita’s story highlights the importance of self-respect, resilience, and balancing love with personal agency. Her example empowers women to uphold their principles without compromising their self-worth.

What message do you want readers to take away from ‘Rama: A Man of Dharma’?

I hope readers view Rama as a guide for living a principled life filled with compassion and resilience. His story is not just an ancient tale—it is a timeless blueprint for navigating life’s complexities with wisdom and grace.