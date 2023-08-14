Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be

Establishing healthy eating habits is essential for new moms-to-be during the post-pregnancy phase, when it is necessary for them to prioritise their health and well-being. Preparing wholesome snacks that meet their individual needs can be difficult for busy moms who are juggling multiple responsibilities. However, including quick and simple but nutrient-dense snacks can give you the energy and nutrition you need during this hectic period. Dr Anup Nillawar, Lab Director (Newborn Screening), Life Cell International discusses the value of healthy eating after giving birth and offers busy expectant mothers a variety of quick and nourishing snack alternatives to help with postpartum recovery and general well-being.



The importance of post-pregnancy nutrition cannot be overstated, as it plays a vital role in the overall well-being of both the mother and the new born. After giving birth, the mother’s body goes through significant changes, and proper nutrition is essential for a speedy recovery and for replenishing depleted nutrients. A well-balanced diet helps provide the necessary energy and nutrients for healing and breastfeeding.

Adequate nutrition also contributes to maintaining a healthy immune system, supporting emotional well-being, and preventing postpartum complications. Moreover, post-pregnancy nutrition significantly influences the quality of breast milk, which is crucial for the baby’s growth, development, and immune system. It is, therefore, very important that nursing mothers be very mindful of their diet, avoiding unhealthy foods and choosing healthy snacks.

Balancing macronutrients and incorporating healthy fats, proteins, and carbohydrates in snacks is essential for sustaining energy levels and promoting overall health. Each macronutrient serves a specific purpose in the body. For example, healthy fats, such as omega-3, provide a steady source of energy, support cell function, and aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, play a vital role in heart and brain health, and in combating inflammation, among other benefits. These fatty acids contain DHA, which helps in the proper development of the visual and neurological systems in infants. Proteins help repair and build tissues, boost the immune system, and regulate hormones, while carbohydrates are the primary source of energy for the body and brain. By combining these nutrients in snacks, blood sugar levels remain stable, preventing energy crashes and promoting lasting satiety.

Some examples of good healthy snack options for breastfeeding mothers include trail mix containing dry fruits and nuts, roasted seeds such as sunflower, yogurt smoothies, hummus and veggies, watermelon, bananas and other fruit, cucumbers, and hard-boiled eggs.

There are ways to create healthy snacks which do not need extensive prepping. For example, whole wheat crackers, which are a good source of energy and fibre, can be combined with cheese, which is a great source of calcium, to create a tasty and filling snack. Fruit and yogurt smoothies are another nutritious snack that can be whipped up in just a few minutes. Whole wheat toast with peanut butter is another quick snack option that provides you with complex carbohydrates, healthy fats and protein. It is also important for nursing mothers to stay hydrated, to ensure a steady milk supply and prevent dehydration and fatigue. In addition to water, you can also drink herbal teas, milk and limited quantities of fruit juice. Many fruits, like watermelons, cucumbers, and oranges, have high water content and can contribute to the daily water intake. In conclusion, moms-to-be need to develop good snacking habits after giving birth in order to refuel and maintain their well-being. Energy levels may be increased, postpartum recovery can be sped up, and good breastfeeding can be encouraged with the help of quick and simple snack ideas that are nutrition, fibre, and protein-rich. Moms on the go can choose from nutrient-dense items including fruits, almonds, yogurt, whole-grain crackers, and vegetable sticks. A balanced snacking habit can also include prepping snacks ahead of time and staying hydrated. Moms can not only meet their nutritional needs by prioritising healthy snacks, but also set a good example for their children’s future eating behaviours.