Rediscovering Golconda Fort: A cultural tapestry of music, memory and Telangana folk traditions

Golconda Fort comes alive this month as Birwa Qureshi weaves history, heritage, and performance into a vibrant cultural tapestry. Through folk rhythms, classical music, and immersive experiences, she transforms the fort into a living celebration of Telangana’s rich traditions. Audiences can enjoy the journey through time, memory, and music in every corner of this 13th-century marvel

For Birwa Qureshi, Founder & Artistic Director of Crraft Of Art, heritage isn’t just architecture—it is memory, emotion, and identity. With a background spanning interior design, Bharat Natyam, and a life steeped in music, she has spent sixteen years transforming historic spaces into immersive cultural experiences. Her work revives forgotten monuments, bringing them back into public life through Indian classical and folk music traditions.

Birwa believes that design, dance, and music have each taught her something essential about herself. “Design gave me discipline and an eye for detail. Dance taught me grace, and how to express without words. Music opened my heart and reminded me to stay connected to what truly moves me.” Like many women, she juggles multiple identities—a mother, a creator, a curator, a professional—and has learned that each role shapes her in meaningful ways. “All these experiences have helped me become a woman who leads with both heart and mind. I am still learning, still evolving, and still discovering new parts of myself. Perhaps that is the most beautiful part of the journey.”

Leading large-scale heritage festivals demands both assertiveness and empathy, qualities Birwa balances with remarkable poise. She explains that assertiveness comes from clarity, while empathy comes from listening. “When I’m clear about the vision and the responsibility that comes with working in heritage spaces, I can make firm decisions. And when I take a moment to understand the people involved—the artists, the teams, the officials—empathy becomes natural.” She strives to lead with honesty and a strong sense of purpose, a grounding principle in her work.

Birwa’s journey toward building her own creative legacy was shaped by small, transformative moments. “If I didn’t create the work I believed in, no one else would. Seeing people genuinely respond to the festivals and experiences I was creating gave me confidence. ‘I can do this’ wasn’t a big declaration—it was a soft, steady voice that grew stronger with every small step I took.”

Her perspective as a woman profoundly influences how she approaches heritage and storytelling. “Being a woman allows me to approach heritage with empathy, softness, and a deep desire to make people feel connected, not just informed. My storytelling comes from a place of feeling, not just knowledge. When I walk into a monument, I don’t just see architecture; I sense the lives, the silences, the forgotten stories that once lived there.”

This year, the Golconda Fort Festival promises a rich, immersive cultural experience. From the vibrancy of Telangana folk traditions to an evening classical concert, visitors will move through the fort, encountering music, rhythm, and movement across historic spaces. The afternoon performances, from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, unfold at the Nakkar Khana, near the Taramati Mosque area, and along the fort’s pathways. As dusk falls, the audience gathers at the Rani Mahal for the main concert, featuring Drums of India led by Ustad Fazal Qureshi, alongside Vijay Prakash, Sridhar Parthasarathy, Uma Shankar, Dilshad Khan, Naveen Sharma, Vijay Chauhan, Khete Khan, Gino Banks, Sangeet Haldipur, Sheldon Da Silva, Danish Husain, and a special appearance by the Purulia Chau dancers. “The festival has been designed as a journey through Golconda Fort—not just a concert that one attends, but an experience that one moves through,” she says.

For Birwa, creative empowerment comes from the joy of building something meaningful that touches people. Yet she remains grounded in everydayrealities—family, her team, routine, and the humility that every project demands. Her message to women pursuing unconventional paths is simple and profound: “Follow the voice inside you, even if it feels small at first. Trust your instincts, take one honest step at a time, and don’t wait for perfect conditions—they rarely come. What matters is beginning, staying true to what moves you, and allowing yourself to grow along the way.”

At the Golconda Fort Festival, history, heritage, and artistry converge through Birwa Qureshi’s vision, creating a living testament to the power of women who tell the stories that monuments alone cannot.