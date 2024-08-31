Study shows abortion at home via pills safe till 12 weeks of pregnancy

A recent study published in The Lancet has found that managing medical abortions at home using pills can be a safe and effective alternative to hospital-based care, potentially easing the burden on healthcare facilities. The research, conducted by Swedish scientists, involved a randomized controlled trial with 435 women who were given the option to take the first dose of misoprostol—an essential component of medical abortions—either at home or in a hospital setting.

The study revealed that women who administered the first dose of misoprostol at home had a significantly higher likelihood—71 percent—of completing their abortion care in a hospital within nine hours without requiring an overnight stay. In contrast, only 46 percent of women who took their initial dose at the hospital achieved the same outcome. This finding suggests that home-based administration of the medication can streamline the process and reduce the need for extended hospital visits.

The study also highlighted that women who managed their abortions at home experienced less stress and a greater sense of autonomy compared to those in hospital settings. According to Johanna Rydelius from Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, offering the choice to take the first dose of misoprostol at home provides a safe and effective option that can enhance women’s control during a vulnerable time.

Medical abortions typically involve two types of pills. Mifepristone, which is usually administered in a clinic, blocks the hormone progesterone and leads to the breakdown of the uterine lining. Misoprostol, which induces uterine contractions, is taken a few days later and is usually given in multiple doses until the abortion is complete.

The study found that 1 percent of women who took misoprostol at home completed their abortion before going to the hospital for the next dose. Despite these promising results, there was no significant difference in pain levels, side effects, or the need for earlier-than-planned hospital admission between the home and hospital groups.

Overall, this research supports the idea that home-based management of abortion pills can be a viable option, offering benefits in terms of reducing hospital visits and improving patient experience during a medical abortion.