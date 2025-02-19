Sudha Reddy’s Historic Human Dove Record

A remarkable demonstration of collective purpose unfolded in Hyderabad today as over 2,111 individuals converged to orchestrate the world’s largest human image of a dove, the quintessential emblem of peace. This extraordinary accomplishment, a testament to the vision of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Record. The event, held at the Lords Institute Of Engineering & Technology from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, saw participants, clad in white, coalesce into the breathtaking aerial tableau.

This unprecedented undertaking, orchestrated by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, not only showcased meticulous logistical planning and seamless collaboration but also served as a potent symbol of unity and a fervent call for peace in our contemporary world. The dove, a universally acknowledged icon of harmony and goodwill, was strategically chosen as the centrepiece of this endeavour to catalyse global discourse on the imperative of fostering peace and mutual understanding across communities.

Philanthropist Sudha Reddy, the driving force behind the foundation, expressed profound pride in this historic achievement. “To witness thousands, unite in common cause for such a deeply resonant purpose is a source of immense gratification,” she affirmed. “This record transcends mere statistical significance; it stands as a beacon of hope and a powerful testament to the enduring human aspiration for peace.”

The Foundation gratefully acknowledged the indispensable contribution of the enthusiastic participants, whose unwavering dedication and collective spirit were instrumental in transforming this ambitious vision into a tangible reality. This Guinness World Record achievement serves as an inspiration to individuals and organizations worldwide, encouraging them to embrace the principles of peace and cultivate a spirit of solidarity within their respective communities. The Foundation hopes that this event will galvanize a global movement of similar initiatives, propagating the message of peace and harmony far and wide.

The Sudha Reddy Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to positive societal impact through initiatives in social welfare, education, women and child empowerment and community development. The foundation works across diverse areas with notable partnerships with organizations like UNICEF, the Global Gift Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation highlight the foundation’s diverse commitments.