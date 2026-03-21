Summer-proof your skin

Is your skin feeling sticky, sweaty, and confused lately? That’s summer talking. As the days grow longer and the mercury climbs, there’s a welcome shift in the air. As we move from the cooler, drier months into the warmth and humidity of early summer, our skin needs to evolve. When heat and humidity come into play, it’s time to prepare yourself for a season of fun-filled adventures.

The heat, humidity, and longer sun exposure can throw your regular skincare routine off balance. With the right summer skincare routine, you can maintain hydrated skin and achieve a radiant complexion all season long.

Natural SPF

Truth be told, the sun is not always our friend. It emits harmful UVA/UVB rays that can cause excessive tanning, sunburn, and even skin cancer.

Protect your skin with natural sunscreen crafted from gentle botanicals using zinc oxide or titanium dioxide that suit sensitive skin.

Natural glycerine and olive oil condition the skin without making it greasy. Nourishing shea butter soothes irritation, repairs sunspots, and reduces other signs of sun damage.

These sunscreens offer safe, non-toxic alternatives (SPF 30–70) that are often reef-safe, anti-inflammatory, and suitable for sensitive skin, though they may leave a slight white cast.

Natural SPF typically refers to mineral-based sunscreens using zinc oxide or titanium dioxide to physically block UV rays, often blended with natural oils like carrot seed or raspberry seed oil for enhanced protection.

A light organic sunscreen contains natural-origin UV-protection minerals such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which reflect the sun’s rays away from exposed skin. Pure essential oils of nutmeg, ginger, and lime leave the skin lightly and freshly scented.

Natural Humectants

Humectants are hygroscopic ingredients, meaning they attract and retain water molecules from their surrounding environment.

A cosmetic humectant is defined as a substance that moisturizes the skin in a specific way.

Natural humectants are plant-based, water-loving ingredients that attract moisture from the environment or deeper layers of the skin, helping to keep it hydrated, plump, and soft.

The function of humectants is to draw water either from the air to the skin or from the dermis to the stratum corneum (the outer layer of the skin).

They offer effective hydration benefits such as soothing effects, antioxidant protection, and support for the skin’s barrier function. Natural humectants help restore the skin’s moisture balance without clogging pores or causing irritation.

They are ideal for boosting moisture in all skin types, with options like aloe vera and honey also providing anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits.

Natural Exfoliation

In short, exfoliation is the process of removing excess dead skin cells to reveal the healthy, new skin underneath.

When you choose exfoliants made with natural ingredients and nutrients, you avoid exposing your skin to harsh chemical compounds and non-transparent ingredients.

Baking soda, finely ground sugar, coffee grounds, finely ground almonds, oatmeal, finely ground sea salt, and cinnamon are popular natural exfoliants.

They are better alternatives that are highly effective, affordable, and suitable for dry, oily, and sensitive skin types.

Eco-Conscious Products

“If you can’t eat it, don’t use it” is the latest beauty mantra. Powered by natural ingredients and formulated with biodegradable components, such products are increasingly becoming the norm for holistic wellness.

Adopting eco-friendly skincare means choosing products and practices that are conscious, sustainable, and thoughtfully made. Natural ingredients such as tea tree, edelweiss, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and shea butter offer effective alternatives to synthetic chemicals while reducing our ecological footprint.

By choosing eco-friendly options, you’re helping reduce pollution and waste.

Incorporate facial oils made from sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients. These oils are often produced using clean, low-impact methods that nurture both your skin and the planet.

(The writer is an internationally famous beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)