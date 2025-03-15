Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I’m strongly feeling

For actress Tamannaah Bhatia, fashion is a way of putting out how she wants to express herself and her feelings.

Talking about what fashion means to her, Tamannaah, who sauntered the runway for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour by turning muse for the label Bloni, said, “Fashion has become almost a way of putting out what I am very strongly feeling in terms of how I want to express myself in the sense of my ideas about myself, my ideas about society, and my ideas about how I would like to be.”

She said that fashion is a way of self-expression for the actress.

“Fashions have always been a medium for me to express that, and it’s actually been very empowering for me to constantly have that medium to be able to channel it apart from me being a performer and actor for the past 20 years,” she added.

The actress will next be seen in “Odela 2,” which she has said has a supernatural backdrop and slight spiritual tone to it. Talking about “Odela 2,” a supernatural thriller film directed by Ashok Teja, Tamannaah said, “It is a fantasy movie and is a fantastical theatrical experience.

At the same time, it has a supernatural backdrop and a slight spiritual tone to it. All these elements were very fantastical.”

The actress said that she enjoys such movies because they are larger than life.

“And I enjoy that kind of cinema because growing up I loved films that were larger-than-life films that also took you into a different world.

I found out that this film actually went to Kashi for the first time.”

‘Odela 2’ also stars Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi,

Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.