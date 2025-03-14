‘The Regal Empowerment’ with Indian Royalty

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) hosted ‘The Regal Empowerment’, an exclusive session bringing together five distinguished members of India’s royal families. The event, held at The Leela Hyderabad, featured four princesses and a maharaja, proving that true royalty is not about titles but about impact—uplifting others, driving change, and shaping a better world.

The esteemed panel included Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar (Royal Family of Udaipur, Rajasthan), H H Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad (Royal Family of Baroda, Gujarat), Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi (Royal Family of Balasinor, Gujarat), Rani Preeti Singh (Royal Family of Nabha, Punjab), and Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo (Royal Family of Dhenkanal, Odisha).

Welcoming the gathering, YFLO Chairperson Ridhi Jain emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment, stating, “Women’s empowerment is a movement built on legacy, driven by purpose, and led by each of us. Now is the time to rise, empower, and thrive.” She highlighted that while India’s royal families have transitioned from monarchs to influential figures in modern society, their commitment to heritage and philanthropy remains strong.

Royalty Beyond Glamour: Breaking Stereotypes

Movies often depict royal families as powerful, wealthy, and detached from common people. However, this session debunked these myths as the royals shared personal stories of empowerment, legacy, and social impact.

• Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar shared how women’s empowerment is deeply ingrained in his family’s values. He spoke about his ancestor, Maharana Shambhu Singh of Mewar, who established Rajasthan’s first all-girls school in 1865, a pioneering step in women’s education.

• Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi, popularly known as the “Dinosaur Princess”, narrated her journey as a conservationist and amateur paleontologist. She established a dinosaur museum in Balasinor, Gujarat, preserving India’s prehistoric heritage.

• Rani Preeti Singh highlighted her family’s progressive stance on women’s rights, citing her great-grandfather’s bold decision to encourage widow remarriage—an unheard-of practice in earlier times.

• Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo discussed her efforts in promoting heritage tourism. Her family restored the historic Dhenkanal Palace in Odisha, transforming it into a heritage homestay that showcases the region’s rich art and culture.

• Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad shared insights about the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, the world’s largest private residence, and the Gaekwad family’s continued commitment to preserving India’s royal heritage.

A Resounding Response

The event drew over 300 attendees, including YFLO and FLO members, eager to learn about the role of royal women in today’s society. The discussions highlighted how royal women were not just queens but warriors, educators, visionaries, and changemakers.

Concluding the event, Ridhi Jain remarked, “These women have not only inherited royal legacies but transformed them into platforms for empowerment. Their voices continue to inspire new generations.”

Through The Regal Empowerment, YFLO successfully showcased that true royalty lies not in titles but in service to humanity and the power to create meaningful change.